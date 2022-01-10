1 Name Rarity Type Tribe Domain Set Mana Strength Health Description

2 Petulant Firespreader Common Creature Nether Death Core 1 2 2 After this creature attacks, deal 1 damage to each god.

3 Monsterize Common Spell Death Core 2 Set one of your creatures' stats to 4/3.

4 Impfestation Common Spell Death Core 4 Fill your board with 1/1 Implings. Your god takes 3 damage.

5 Swift Pox Common Spell Death Core 5 Destroy an enemy creature with 6 or less health.

6 Tomb Carver Common Creature Death Core 4 4 5 Afterlife: Heal your god for 3.

7 Faithbreaker Epic Creature Nether Death Core 5 4 4 When a god takes damage, this creature gains +1/+1.

8 Malissian Magistrate Epic Creature Anubian Death Core 3 3 3 Roar: Give a friendly Anubian "Afterlife: Return this creature to the board."

9 Animon, Pustulant Impslough Legendary Creature Nether Death Core 4 2 2 Once per turn, summon a 1/1 Impling after this creature attacks, is pulled to another zone,

or a friendly creature dies, or is summoned.

10 Nightveiled Impsqueezer Rare Creature Nether Death Core 2 3 2 Roar: If you control an Impling, deal 3 damage to your opponent's god.

11 Bag of... Cats Rare Weapon Death Core 3 0 5 At the end of each turn, summon a 1/1 Impling, then remove 1 durability from this relic.

12 Malissian Avenger Rare Creature Anubian Death Core 8 8 6 Frontline.

Afterlife: Destroy the strongest enemy creature.

13 Dark Precarion Common Creature Nether Deception Core 1 2 1 Roar: Put a creature to sleep.

14 Phase Crawler Common Creature Nether Deception Core 2 3 2 Hidden.

15 Ronellan Streetslinker Common Creature Nether Deception Core 3 4 2 Backline. Hidden.

16 Screams in the Night Rare Spell Deception Core 2 Draw two creatures. If one of them is a Nether, draw a Nether.

17 Thought Siphon Rare Spell Deception Core 0 Put a creature to sleep. If it was already sleeping, draw a card.

18 Witherfingers Epic Creature Nether Deception Core 7 8 6 Hidden.

Roar: The three strongest enemy creatures gain burn +2 and go to sleep.

19 Ronellan Sparrow Common Creature Guild Deception Core 1 2 2 Ward.

Hidden for 1 turn.

20 Ronellan Worldwhisperer Common Creature Guild Deception Core 2 2 2 When this creature attacks a god, draw a card.

21 Whisper Baron Epic Creature Guild Deception Core 3 2 3 Hidden.

When you summon a Guild creature, this creature gains +1 strength.

22 Merrick, Keeper of the Many Legendary Creature Guild Deception Core 3 2 3 Hidden.

After one of your creatures attacks the opponent's god, set this creature's strength to that creature's strength.

23 Selfless Guildmate Rare Creature Guild Deception Core 1 1 1 Hidden for 1 turn.

Roar: Give +3 strength to another one of your Guild creatures.

24 Selfless Protector Common Creature Olympian Light Core 1 1 3 After one of your creatures dies, pull it from your void onto the board and obliterate this creature.

25 Mace of Calling Common Weapon Light Core 2 2 3 Roar: Add a 2/2 Acolyte to your hand.

26 Call of the Light Common Spell Light Core 2 Add three 2/2 Acolytes to your hand.

27 Prophet of Doom Epic Creature Olympian Light Core 3 1 4 Roar: Increase the cost of 6 and 7 mana spells in your opponent's hand by 1.

28 Wrong Path Common Spell Light Core 3 Pull an enemy creature to the top of your opponent's deck. Draw a card.

29 Militant Theist Rare Creature Olympian Light Core 3 2 3 Roar: Target a creature,

If it's yours, give it +1/+1. If not, give it -1/-1.

30 Lightbringer Priest Common Creature Mystic Light Core 4 4 4 At the end of each turn, your weakest damaged creature is healed for 1.

31 Parthene Recruiter Epic Creature Mystic Light Core 3 3 3 When a character is healed, summon a 2/2 Acolyte.

32 Odessa, Knight Arbiter Legendary Creature Mystic Light Core 4 2 5 When a card is played, its owner expends 2 mana.

33 Vexing Vicar Rare Creature Mystic Light Core 1 0 1 Frontline. Protected. Ward.

34 Prayer of the Desperate Rare Spell Light Core 4 Each of your creatures with strength 2 or less get +2/+2.

35 Erratic Portal Common Spell Magic Core 1 Delve a magic creature. Put it into your hand and add two copies to the bottom of your deck.

36 Blizzard Bolt Common Spell Magic Core 2 Deal 3 damage.

37 Librarian's Prayer Common Spell Magic Core 3 Foresee 6. Draw a card.

38 Cram Common Spell Magic Core 3 Draw 2.

39 Unacceptable Monstrosity Common Creature Mystic Magic Core 9 12 12 Frontline. Protected. Ward.

40 Academy Pyromaniac Epic Creature Mystic Magic Core 3 1 4 Frontline. Ward.

Roar: If you have 9 mana unlocked, gain +5/+5.

41 Aethersnap Epic Spell Magic Core 3 Summon two 1/1 Static Aetherbugs.

42 Dralamar, Breaker of Crystals Legendary Creature Mystic Magic Core 6 4 5 After you play a spell, refresh mana equal to its mana cost.

43 Static Aetherbug Rare Creature Aether Magic Core 1 1 1 Ward.

After you play a spell, deal 1 damage to a random enemy character.

44 Helpful Aetherfox Rare Creature Aether Magic Core 3 2 3 Roar: Reduce the cost of a spell in your hand that costs 3 or less to 0.

45 Flame of the Second Shattering Rare Spell Magic Core 4 Deal 4 damage. If you have 9 mana unlocked deal 8 instead.

46 Barksworn Trailmarker Common Creature Amazon Nature Core 1 2 1 Afterlife: Summon a 1/1 Amazon Recruit.

47 Frisky Fox Pup Common Creature Wild Nature Core 1 1 3 Confused. Ward.

48 Barksworn Protector Common Creature Amazon Nature Core 2 2 3 Ward.

49 Barksworn Ranger Common Creature Amazon Nature Core 3 3 3 Hidden for 1 turn.

50 Angry Angry Hippo Common Creature Wild Nature Core 5 4 6 Confused. Frontline.

51 Curious Wisp Epic Creature Wild Nature Core 1 0 1 Roar: This creature gains +1/+1, then shuffle a copy of it into your deck.

52 Riverjumper Captain Epic Creature Amazon Nature Core 3 1 4 Ward.

Roar: Gain +1 strength for each Amazon you control.

53 Hevner, Grim Shuck Legendary Creature Wild Nature Core 8 5 5 Confused. Frontline. Overkill. Ward.

Roar: Gain +1/+1 for each Wild creature in your void.

54 Sanctum Guardian Rare Creature Amazon Nature Core 1 1 3 Regen 1.

Roar: Gain +1 health if you control another Amazon.

55 Canopy Sniper Rare Creature Amazon Nature Core 2 1 3 After one of your Amazons attack, deal 1 damage to a random enemy creature.

56 Grove Summon Rare Spell Nature Core 2 Add 3 random wild creatures to your hand.

57 Belligerent Insomniac Common Creature Olympian Neutral Core 4 4 5 When this creature goes to sleep, sleep is removed.

58 Crystalseer Acolyte Epic Creature Atlantean Neutral Core 1 2 2 When your opponent plays a spell, randomly give +1/+1 to one of your Atlanteans.

59 Ekrileth, Spawn of Pendroleth Legendary Creature Dragon Neutral Core 6 1 1 Frontline. Ward.

Roar: Gain +1/+1 for each card in your hand.

60 Bonded Unicorn Rare Creature Mystic Neutral Core 4 3 4 Roar: Give protected and ward to one of your other Mystics.

61 Defiant Farmer Common Creature Viking War Core 1 1 1 Afterlife: Deal 3 damage to your opponent's god.

62 Singerstone Axe Common Weapon War Core 2 3 1 Roar: If you control 2 creatures, this relic gains +1 durability.

63 I Need A Weapon Common Spell War Core 2 Pull a random relic from your deck, and give it +1/+1.

64 Blacksmith of T'artes Common Creature Olympian War Core 4 4 5 Roar: If you have a relic equipped, this creature gains +1 strength.

65 Valknir Battledancer Common Creature Viking War Core 5 4 4 Blitz. Ward.

66 Runecaster of Auros Epic Creature Viking War Core 4 3 3 Roar: Obliterate any non-Viking cards in your hand. Draw 2 cards.

67 Tartessian Bloodaxe Epic Weapon War Core 4 3 2 After you attack and kill a creature with this relic, draw a card.

68 Ulfgaar, Eater of Bears Legendary Creature Viking War Core 3 3 3 After you play a Viking, summon a 1/1 Valknir Raider and give it blitz.

69 Valknir Flamecaller Rare Creature Viking War Core 2 2 2 Roar: Give +1 strength to your other Vikings.

70 Sound of Drums Rare Spell War Core 3 Give +2 strength to your Vikings.

71 Wandering Blacksmith Rare Creature Olympian War Core 3 3 3 Roar: Reduce the mana cost by 1 of a relic in your hand.

