ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXY
1
NameRarityTypeTribeDomainSetManaStrengthHealthDescription
2
Petulant FirespreaderCommonCreatureNetherDeathCore122After this creature attacks, deal 1 damage to each god.
3
MonsterizeCommonSpellDeathCore2Set one of your creatures' stats to 4/3.
4
ImpfestationCommonSpellDeathCore4Fill your board with 1/1 Implings. Your god takes 3 damage.
5
Swift PoxCommonSpellDeathCore5Destroy an enemy creature with 6 or less health.
6
Tomb CarverCommonCreatureDeathCore445Afterlife: Heal your god for 3.
7
FaithbreakerEpicCreatureNetherDeathCore544When a god takes damage, this creature gains +1/+1.
8
Malissian MagistrateEpicCreatureAnubianDeathCore333Roar: Give a friendly Anubian "Afterlife: Return this creature to the board."
9
Animon, Pustulant ImpsloughLegendaryCreatureNetherDeathCore422Once per turn, summon a 1/1 Impling after this creature attacks, is pulled to another zone,
or a friendly creature dies, or is summoned.
10
Nightveiled ImpsqueezerRareCreatureNetherDeathCore232Roar: If you control an Impling, deal 3 damage to your opponent's god.
11
Bag of... CatsRareWeaponDeathCore305At the end of each turn, summon a 1/1 Impling, then remove 1 durability from this relic.
12
Malissian AvengerRareCreatureAnubianDeathCore886Frontline.
Afterlife: Destroy the strongest enemy creature.
13
Dark PrecarionCommonCreatureNetherDeceptionCore121Roar: Put a creature to sleep.
14
Phase CrawlerCommonCreatureNetherDeceptionCore232Hidden.
15
Ronellan StreetslinkerCommonCreatureNetherDeceptionCore342Backline. Hidden.
16
Screams in the NightRareSpellDeceptionCore2Draw two creatures. If one of them is a Nether, draw a Nether.
17
Thought SiphonRareSpellDeceptionCore0Put a creature to sleep. If it was already sleeping, draw a card.
18
WitherfingersEpicCreatureNetherDeceptionCore786Hidden.
Roar: The three strongest enemy creatures gain burn +2 and go to sleep.
19
Ronellan SparrowCommonCreatureGuildDeceptionCore122Ward.
Hidden for 1 turn.
20
Ronellan WorldwhispererCommonCreatureGuildDeceptionCore222When this creature attacks a god, draw a card.
21
Whisper BaronEpicCreatureGuildDeceptionCore323Hidden.
When you summon a Guild creature, this creature gains +1 strength.
22
Merrick, Keeper of the ManyLegendaryCreatureGuildDeceptionCore323Hidden.
After one of your creatures attacks the opponent's god, set this creature's strength to that creature's strength.
23
Selfless GuildmateRareCreatureGuildDeceptionCore111Hidden for 1 turn.
Roar: Give +3 strength to another one of your Guild creatures.
24
Selfless ProtectorCommonCreatureOlympianLightCore113After one of your creatures dies, pull it from your void onto the board and obliterate this creature.
25
Mace of CallingCommonWeaponLightCore223Roar: Add a 2/2 Acolyte to your hand.
26
Call of the LightCommonSpellLightCore2Add three 2/2 Acolytes to your hand.
27
Prophet of DoomEpicCreatureOlympianLightCore314Roar: Increase the cost of 6 and 7 mana spells in your opponent's hand by 1.
28
Wrong PathCommonSpellLightCore3Pull an enemy creature to the top of your opponent's deck. Draw a card.
29
Militant TheistRareCreatureOlympianLightCore323Roar: Target a creature,
If it's yours, give it +1/+1. If not, give it -1/-1.
30
Lightbringer PriestCommonCreatureMysticLightCore444At the end of each turn, your weakest damaged creature is healed for 1.
31
Parthene RecruiterEpicCreatureMysticLightCore333When a character is healed, summon a 2/2 Acolyte.
32
Odessa, Knight ArbiterLegendaryCreatureMysticLightCore425When a card is played, its owner expends 2 mana.
33
Vexing VicarRareCreatureMysticLightCore101Frontline. Protected. Ward.
34
Prayer of the DesperateRareSpellLightCore4Each of your creatures with strength 2 or less get +2/+2.
35
Erratic PortalCommonSpellMagicCore1Delve a magic creature. Put it into your hand and add two copies to the bottom of your deck.
36
Blizzard BoltCommonSpellMagicCore2Deal 3 damage.
37
Librarian's PrayerCommonSpellMagicCore3Foresee 6. Draw a card.
38
CramCommonSpellMagicCore3Draw 2.
39
Unacceptable MonstrosityCommonCreatureMysticMagicCore91212Frontline. Protected. Ward.
40
Academy PyromaniacEpicCreatureMysticMagicCore314Frontline. Ward.
Roar: If you have 9 mana unlocked, gain +5/+5.
41
AethersnapEpicSpellMagicCore3Summon two 1/1 Static Aetherbugs.
42
Dralamar, Breaker of CrystalsLegendaryCreatureMysticMagicCore645After you play a spell, refresh mana equal to its mana cost.
43
Static AetherbugRareCreatureAetherMagicCore111Ward.
After you play a spell, deal 1 damage to a random enemy character.
44
Helpful AetherfoxRareCreatureAetherMagicCore323Roar: Reduce the cost of a spell in your hand that costs 3 or less to 0.
45
Flame of the Second ShatteringRareSpellMagicCore4Deal 4 damage. If you have 9 mana unlocked deal 8 instead.
46
Barksworn TrailmarkerCommonCreatureAmazonNatureCore121Afterlife: Summon a 1/1 Amazon Recruit.
47
Frisky Fox PupCommonCreatureWildNatureCore113Confused. Ward.
48
Barksworn ProtectorCommonCreatureAmazonNatureCore223Ward.
49
Barksworn RangerCommonCreatureAmazonNatureCore333Hidden for 1 turn.
50
Angry Angry HippoCommonCreatureWildNatureCore546Confused. Frontline.
51
Curious WispEpicCreatureWildNatureCore101Roar: This creature gains +1/+1, then shuffle a copy of it into your deck.
52
Riverjumper CaptainEpicCreatureAmazonNatureCore314Ward.
Roar: Gain +1 strength for each Amazon you control.
53
Hevner, Grim ShuckLegendaryCreatureWildNatureCore855Confused. Frontline. Overkill. Ward.
Roar: Gain +1/+1 for each Wild creature in your void.
54
Sanctum GuardianRareCreatureAmazonNatureCore113Regen 1.
Roar: Gain +1 health if you control another Amazon.
55
Canopy SniperRareCreatureAmazonNatureCore213After one of your Amazons attack, deal 1 damage to a random enemy creature.
56
Grove SummonRareSpellNatureCore2Add 3 random wild creatures to your hand.
57
Belligerent InsomniacCommonCreatureOlympianNeutralCore445When this creature goes to sleep, sleep is removed.
58
Crystalseer AcolyteEpicCreatureAtlanteanNeutralCore122When your opponent plays a spell, randomly give +1/+1 to one of your Atlanteans.
59
Ekrileth, Spawn of PendrolethLegendaryCreatureDragonNeutralCore611Frontline. Ward.
Roar: Gain +1/+1 for each card in your hand.
60
Bonded UnicornRareCreatureMysticNeutralCore434Roar: Give protected and ward to one of your other Mystics.
61
Defiant FarmerCommonCreatureVikingWarCore111Afterlife: Deal 3 damage to your opponent's god.
62
Singerstone AxeCommonWeaponWarCore231Roar: If you control 2 creatures, this relic gains +1 durability.
63
I Need A WeaponCommonSpellWarCore2Pull a random relic from your deck, and give it +1/+1.
64
Blacksmith of T'artesCommonCreatureOlympianWarCore445Roar: If you have a relic equipped, this creature gains +1 strength.
65
Valknir BattledancerCommonCreatureVikingWarCore544Blitz. Ward.
66
Runecaster of AurosEpicCreatureVikingWarCore433Roar: Obliterate any non-Viking cards in your hand. Draw 2 cards.
67
Tartessian BloodaxeEpicWeaponWarCore432After you attack and kill a creature with this relic, draw a card.
68
Ulfgaar, Eater of BearsLegendaryCreatureVikingWarCore333After you play a Viking, summon a 1/1 Valknir Raider and give it blitz.
69
Valknir FlamecallerRareCreatureVikingWarCore222Roar: Give +1 strength to your other Vikings.
70
Sound of DrumsRareSpellWarCore3Give +2 strength to your Vikings.
71
Wandering BlacksmithRareCreatureOlympianWarCore333Roar: Reduce the mana cost by 1 of a relic in your hand.
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100