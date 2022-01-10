|A
1
|Name
|Rarity
|Type
|Tribe
|Domain
|Set
|Mana
|Strength
|Health
|Description
2
|Petulant Firespreader
|Common
|Creature
|Nether
|Death
|Core
|1
|2
|2
|After this creature attacks, deal 1 damage to each god.
3
|Monsterize
|Common
|Spell
|Death
|Core
|2
|Set one of your creatures' stats to 4/3.
4
|Impfestation
|Common
|Spell
|Death
|Core
|4
|Fill your board with 1/1 Implings. Your god takes 3 damage.
5
|Swift Pox
|Common
|Spell
|Death
|Core
|5
|Destroy an enemy creature with 6 or less health.
6
|Tomb Carver
|Common
|Creature
|Death
|Core
|4
|4
|5
|Afterlife: Heal your god for 3.
7
|Faithbreaker
|Epic
|Creature
|Nether
|Death
|Core
|5
|4
|4
|When a god takes damage, this creature gains +1/+1.
8
|Malissian Magistrate
|Epic
|Creature
|Anubian
|Death
|Core
|3
|3
|3
|Roar: Give a friendly Anubian "Afterlife: Return this creature to the board."
9
|Animon, Pustulant Impslough
|Legendary
|Creature
|Nether
|Death
|Core
|4
|2
|2
|Once per turn, summon a 1/1 Impling after this creature attacks, is pulled to another zone,
or a friendly creature dies, or is summoned.
10
|Nightveiled Impsqueezer
|Rare
|Creature
|Nether
|Death
|Core
|2
|3
|2
|Roar: If you control an Impling, deal 3 damage to your opponent's god.
11
|Bag of... Cats
|Rare
|Weapon
|Death
|Core
|3
|0
|5
|At the end of each turn, summon a 1/1 Impling, then remove 1 durability from this relic.
12
|Malissian Avenger
|Rare
|Creature
|Anubian
|Death
|Core
|8
|8
|6
|Frontline.
Afterlife: Destroy the strongest enemy creature.
13
|Dark Precarion
|Common
|Creature
|Nether
|Deception
|Core
|1
|2
|1
|Roar: Put a creature to sleep.
14
|Phase Crawler
|Common
|Creature
|Nether
|Deception
|Core
|2
|3
|2
|Hidden.
15
|Ronellan Streetslinker
|Common
|Creature
|Nether
|Deception
|Core
|3
|4
|2
|Backline. Hidden.
16
|Screams in the Night
|Rare
|Spell
|Deception
|Core
|2
|Draw two creatures. If one of them is a Nether, draw a Nether.
17
|Thought Siphon
|Rare
|Spell
|Deception
|Core
|0
|Put a creature to sleep. If it was already sleeping, draw a card.
18
|Witherfingers
|Epic
|Creature
|Nether
|Deception
|Core
|7
|8
|6
|Hidden.
Roar: The three strongest enemy creatures gain burn +2 and go to sleep.
19
|Ronellan Sparrow
|Common
|Creature
|Guild
|Deception
|Core
|1
|2
|2
|Ward.
Hidden for 1 turn.
20
|Ronellan Worldwhisperer
|Common
|Creature
|Guild
|Deception
|Core
|2
|2
|2
|When this creature attacks a god, draw a card.
21
|Whisper Baron
|Epic
|Creature
|Guild
|Deception
|Core
|3
|2
|3
|Hidden.
When you summon a Guild creature, this creature gains +1 strength.
22
|Merrick, Keeper of the Many
|Legendary
|Creature
|Guild
|Deception
|Core
|3
|2
|3
|Hidden.
After one of your creatures attacks the opponent's god, set this creature's strength to that creature's strength.
23
|Selfless Guildmate
|Rare
|Creature
|Guild
|Deception
|Core
|1
|1
|1
|Hidden for 1 turn.
Roar: Give +3 strength to another one of your Guild creatures.
24
|Selfless Protector
|Common
|Creature
|Olympian
|Light
|Core
|1
|1
|3
|After one of your creatures dies, pull it from your void onto the board and obliterate this creature.
25
|Mace of Calling
|Common
|Weapon
|Light
|Core
|2
|2
|3
|Roar: Add a 2/2 Acolyte to your hand.
26
|Call of the Light
|Common
|Spell
|Light
|Core
|2
|Add three 2/2 Acolytes to your hand.
27
|Prophet of Doom
|Epic
|Creature
|Olympian
|Light
|Core
|3
|1
|4
|Roar: Increase the cost of 6 and 7 mana spells in your opponent's hand by 1.
28
|Wrong Path
|Common
|Spell
|Light
|Core
|3
|Pull an enemy creature to the top of your opponent's deck. Draw a card.
29
|Militant Theist
|Rare
|Creature
|Olympian
|Light
|Core
|3
|2
|3
|Roar: Target a creature,
If it's yours, give it +1/+1. If not, give it -1/-1.
30
|Lightbringer Priest
|Common
|Creature
|Mystic
|Light
|Core
|4
|4
|4
|At the end of each turn, your weakest damaged creature is healed for 1.
31
|Parthene Recruiter
|Epic
|Creature
|Mystic
|Light
|Core
|3
|3
|3
|When a character is healed, summon a 2/2 Acolyte.
32
|Odessa, Knight Arbiter
|Legendary
|Creature
|Mystic
|Light
|Core
|4
|2
|5
|When a card is played, its owner expends 2 mana.
33
|Vexing Vicar
|Rare
|Creature
|Mystic
|Light
|Core
|1
|0
|1
|Frontline. Protected. Ward.
34
|Prayer of the Desperate
|Rare
|Spell
|Light
|Core
|4
|Each of your creatures with strength 2 or less get +2/+2.
35
|Erratic Portal
|Common
|Spell
|Magic
|Core
|1
|Delve a magic creature. Put it into your hand and add two copies to the bottom of your deck.
36
|Blizzard Bolt
|Common
|Spell
|Magic
|Core
|2
|Deal 3 damage.
37
|Librarian's Prayer
|Common
|Spell
|Magic
|Core
|3
|Foresee 6. Draw a card.
38
|Cram
|Common
|Spell
|Magic
|Core
|3
|Draw 2.
39
|Unacceptable Monstrosity
|Common
|Creature
|Mystic
|Magic
|Core
|9
|12
|12
|Frontline. Protected. Ward.
40
|Academy Pyromaniac
|Epic
|Creature
|Mystic
|Magic
|Core
|3
|1
|4
|Frontline. Ward.
Roar: If you have 9 mana unlocked, gain +5/+5.
41
|Aethersnap
|Epic
|Spell
|Magic
|Core
|3
|Summon two 1/1 Static Aetherbugs.
42
|Dralamar, Breaker of Crystals
|Legendary
|Creature
|Mystic
|Magic
|Core
|6
|4
|5
|After you play a spell, refresh mana equal to its mana cost.
43
|Static Aetherbug
|Rare
|Creature
|Aether
|Magic
|Core
|1
|1
|1
|Ward.
After you play a spell, deal 1 damage to a random enemy character.
44
|Helpful Aetherfox
|Rare
|Creature
|Aether
|Magic
|Core
|3
|2
|3
|Roar: Reduce the cost of a spell in your hand that costs 3 or less to 0.
45
|Flame of the Second Shattering
|Rare
|Spell
|Magic
|Core
|4
|Deal 4 damage. If you have 9 mana unlocked deal 8 instead.
46
|Barksworn Trailmarker
|Common
|Creature
|Amazon
|Nature
|Core
|1
|2
|1
|Afterlife: Summon a 1/1 Amazon Recruit.
47
|Frisky Fox Pup
|Common
|Creature
|Wild
|Nature
|Core
|1
|1
|3
|Confused. Ward.
48
|Barksworn Protector
|Common
|Creature
|Amazon
|Nature
|Core
|2
|2
|3
|Ward.
49
|Barksworn Ranger
|Common
|Creature
|Amazon
|Nature
|Core
|3
|3
|3
|Hidden for 1 turn.
50
|Angry Angry Hippo
|Common
|Creature
|Wild
|Nature
|Core
|5
|4
|6
|Confused. Frontline.
51
|Curious Wisp
|Epic
|Creature
|Wild
|Nature
|Core
|1
|0
|1
|Roar: This creature gains +1/+1, then shuffle a copy of it into your deck.
52
|Riverjumper Captain
|Epic
|Creature
|Amazon
|Nature
|Core
|3
|1
|4
|Ward.
Roar: Gain +1 strength for each Amazon you control.
53
|Hevner, Grim Shuck
|Legendary
|Creature
|Wild
|Nature
|Core
|8
|5
|5
|Confused. Frontline. Overkill. Ward.
Roar: Gain +1/+1 for each Wild creature in your void.
54
|Sanctum Guardian
|Rare
|Creature
|Amazon
|Nature
|Core
|1
|1
|3
|Regen 1.
Roar: Gain +1 health if you control another Amazon.
55
|Canopy Sniper
|Rare
|Creature
|Amazon
|Nature
|Core
|2
|1
|3
|After one of your Amazons attack, deal 1 damage to a random enemy creature.
56
|Grove Summon
|Rare
|Spell
|Nature
|Core
|2
|Add 3 random wild creatures to your hand.
57
|Belligerent Insomniac
|Common
|Creature
|Olympian
|Neutral
|Core
|4
|4
|5
|When this creature goes to sleep, sleep is removed.
58
|Crystalseer Acolyte
|Epic
|Creature
|Atlantean
|Neutral
|Core
|1
|2
|2
|When your opponent plays a spell, randomly give +1/+1 to one of your Atlanteans.
59
|Ekrileth, Spawn of Pendroleth
|Legendary
|Creature
|Dragon
|Neutral
|Core
|6
|1
|1
|Frontline. Ward.
Roar: Gain +1/+1 for each card in your hand.
60
|Bonded Unicorn
|Rare
|Creature
|Mystic
|Neutral
|Core
|4
|3
|4
|Roar: Give protected and ward to one of your other Mystics.
61
|Defiant Farmer
|Common
|Creature
|Viking
|War
|Core
|1
|1
|1
|Afterlife: Deal 3 damage to your opponent's god.
62
|Singerstone Axe
|Common
|Weapon
|War
|Core
|2
|3
|1
|Roar: If you control 2 creatures, this relic gains +1 durability.
63
|I Need A Weapon
|Common
|Spell
|War
|Core
|2
|Pull a random relic from your deck, and give it +1/+1.
64
|Blacksmith of T'artes
|Common
|Creature
|Olympian
|War
|Core
|4
|4
|5
|Roar: If you have a relic equipped, this creature gains +1 strength.
65
|Valknir Battledancer
|Common
|Creature
|Viking
|War
|Core
|5
|4
|4
|Blitz. Ward.
66
|Runecaster of Auros
|Epic
|Creature
|Viking
|War
|Core
|4
|3
|3
|Roar: Obliterate any non-Viking cards in your hand. Draw 2 cards.
67
|Tartessian Bloodaxe
|Epic
|Weapon
|War
|Core
|4
|3
|2
|After you attack and kill a creature with this relic, draw a card.
68
|Ulfgaar, Eater of Bears
|Legendary
|Creature
|Viking
|War
|Core
|3
|3
|3
|After you play a Viking, summon a 1/1 Valknir Raider and give it blitz.
69
|Valknir Flamecaller
|Rare
|Creature
|Viking
|War
|Core
|2
|2
|2
|Roar: Give +1 strength to your other Vikings.
70
|Sound of Drums
|Rare
|Spell
|War
|Core
|3
|Give +2 strength to your Vikings.
71
|Wandering Blacksmith
|Rare
|Creature
|Olympian
|War
|Core
|3
|3
|3
|Roar: Reduce the mana cost by 1 of a relic in your hand.
72
