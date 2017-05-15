The Quartz Directory of Reliable Data
 Share
The version of the browser you are using is no longer supported. Please upgrade to a supported browser.Dismiss

 
View only
 
 
Still loading...
ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
1
The Quartz Directory of Reliable Data
2
3
A curated list of useful datasets published by trustworthy sources.

Switch to the "Data" tab at the bottom of this spreadsheet and use Find (⌘+F) to search for datasets on a particular topic.

Note: Just because data is useful, doesn't mean it's easy to use. The point of this directory is to help you find data. If you need help accessing or interpreting one of the datasets, please reach out to your friendly Quartz data editor, Chris.
4
5
Slack:@chris
6
Email:c@qz.com
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Loading...
 
 
 
Introduction
Data
Notes
 
 