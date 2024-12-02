ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
NameMothership EditionAuthor(s)Partymoduledtrpgitch.ioPhysical Notes
Into the Orifice?Christian Kessler3rdmoduleurlin Red Solstice, issue 1
Cybermods??3rdrules?
House Rules: Criminal Class0eMandala Studios3rdclassurl
House Rules: Management Class0eMandala Studios3rdclassurl
The Zealot (Class)0eThursday Garreau3rdclassurl
Crowded Stars0eAtomWeightChamp3rdgeneratorurlurlurl
Teamster Trouble0e?3rdmoduleurl
The Beast of RS40e500poundsofnothing3rdmoduleurl
Thousand Empty Light0eAlfred Valley3rdmoduleurlurlsolo, sometimes wrongly named A Thousand Empty Lights, deluxe set
Icarus-190eAnsel Shipley3rdmoduleurlurlmaybe compatible with 1e
Blood Floats In Space0eApollyon Press3rdmoduleurlurl
ALCOR Station - Fuel & Services0eAshen Victor3rdmoduleurlurl
Sidney Shipgraver0eBenking3rdmoduleurl
Creeping Death on Station 660eDavid Blandy3rdmoduleurl
The Last Nebula0eemmy3rdmoduleurl
Wumpus Hunt0eeniteris3rdmoduleurl
Green Tomb0eEric Hill3rdmoduleurlurl
SALT0eFat Jar Studios3rdmoduleurl
Yuletide Space Base Massacre0eglitterbandemissary3rdmoduleurl
A Thousand Miles from Home0eGordinaak Games3rdmoduleurlurlpart of Gordinaak
Gordinaak0eGordinaak Games3rdmoduleurlurlurl
Object 25 - Patience0eHighland Paranormal Society3rdmoduleurl
Immune Inception0eJames Thomson3rdmoduleurlurl
Fractal Station0eJet McFin3rdmoduleurl
Black Swan0eK.M.S.3rdmoduleurlurl
Locomation of a Matephage0eKevin Whitlock3rdmoduleurlurl
Andromeda0eLeyline Press3rdmoduleurlurlurl
Primeval0eLone Archivist3rdmoduleurlurlurl
What We Give To Alien Gods0eLone Archivist Press3rdmoduleurlurlurl
Tachycardia0eMandala Studios3rdmoduleurl
Unearthed0eMandala Studios3rdmoduleurl
Why Robots0eMandala Studios3rdmoduleurl
The Ship Who Swallowed A Spider0eMolgannard3rdmoduleurlurlurl
Kill Screen0eMystery Spice3rdmoduleurlurlurl
The Fold In Space0eNecrocorvo3rdmoduleurlurl
Nautilus of Time0eNorton Glover3rdmoduleurlmothership conversion by Anton (Ottar) Prokhorov
The View at the End of Time0eOctopus Ink Games3rdmoduleurlurl
Guardian Angels0eOrly10103rdmoduleurl
Iron Tomb0eOwen O'Donnell3rdmoduleurlurlurl
Rules of Nature0eOwen O'Donnell3rdmoduleurl
Alone on the Farm0ePeter Drury-Mulholland3rdmoduleurlurlurl
Rogue Brood0ePeter Drury-Mulholland3rdmoduleurlurlurl
Easy Work0ePoison Press3rdmoduleurlurl
Bumpy Ride at Bore IX0eRobin Fjärem3rdmoduleurlurl
Nightmare on Cerberus Station0eRonnan Jennings 3rdmoduleurlurlurl
Rogue Bots0eRPGA3rdmoduleurlpart of Hyperspeed Adventure Jam 2022
Backrooms0eRV Games3rdmoduleurl
Rampant0eRV Games3rdmoduleurlurl
The Progeny0eRV Games3rdmoduleurlurlsolo
Alone in the deep0eS. Murphy Games3rdmoduleurlurlurlremasterd 1e version with Deadelus Station KS
The Big Wet0eSam Sorensen3rdmoduleurl
Black Heart of Paradise0eSchwa Kyle3rdmoduleurlurlurl
Corporate Survival0eScott Gariott3rdmoduleurlurl
The Jump0eSean McCoy3rdmoduleurl
Black Pyramid0eSkull Dixon3rdmoduleurlurl
Diminishing Returns0eSkull Dixon3rdmoduleurl
Feynman’s Mining Station0eSkull Dixon3rdmoduleurlsometimes called Asteroid Mining
Plant-Based Paranoia0eSkullfungus3rdmoduleurlurlurl
Terror Zone of the Astro Creep0eSurgeryHead3rdmoduleurlurl
No Smooth Road0eTechnoskald3rdmoduleurl
Welcome to ERF0etechnoskald3rdmoduleurlurl
TV-Rots your Brain0eThrone of Salt3rdmodulealso named Antifriend, found on blog
Vita Nova0eTrail of Dice3rdmoduleurlurl
Dissident Whispers0eTuesday Knight Games1stmoduleurlurlmodule compilation for several systems
Aurora0eWaco3rdmoduleurlurl
The Cabinet of RZ6W2L0eWatt3rdmoduleurl
Not Even The Bones0eWilliam Lynn3rdmoduleurl
KPED - Known Psychic. Extremely Dangerous0eWilliam Rotor3rdmoduleurlpart of Hyperspeed Adventure Jam 2022
On the Frontier0eDave Graffam3rdrulesurl
Miniship for Mothership0eGreenspore3rdrulesurl
Mothership Funnel Rules0eIan Yusem3rdrulespre version of The Drain funnel rules
House Rules: Active Resting0eMandala Studios3rdrulesurl
House Rules: NBC Wounds0eMandala Studios3rdrulesurl
Lone Star0eParts per Million3rdrulesurlurlsolo rules
Unhinge your soul0eQuiet Static3rdrulesurlpsionic rules
The Stars will not break me0eRibston & Pixel Curatrix3rdrulesurlurl
Social Rolls0eRV Games3rdrulesurlurlpart of Rampant Deluxe Edition
Streamlined Downtime0eRV Games3rdrulesurlurlpart of Rampant Deluxe Edition
Surgical Rolls0eRV Games3rdrulesurlurlpart of Rampant Deluxe Edition
Rimwise 0010eAnxiety Wizard3rdsupplementurlurlurl
Rimwise 0030eAnxiety Wizard3rdsupplementurlurlurl
SAND0eAT Pusblishing3rdsupplementurl
The Red Mamba Posse0eBurning Light Press3rdsupplementurlDesert Moon of Karth supplement, part of Karth Jam
Chunky Cheese's Eateria0eJet McFin3rdsupplementurl
By Robots, For Robots0eKevin Whitlock3rdsupplementurlurl
Erudicine0eKevin Whitlock3rdsupplementurlurl
FieldTEK Combat Systems Catalogue0eKevin Whitlock3rdsupplementurlurlurlpart of Voices of the Void: Lo-Fi Jam
Karthian Manhunter0eKrakenhund Studios3rdsupplementurlurlDesert Moon of Karth supplement, part of Karth Jam
Ship Catalog0eLazarus3rdsupplementurl
Karth Race 20000eMandala Studios3rdsupplementurlDesert Moon of Karth supplement, part of Karth Jam, unfinished
Alien Armory0eNyhur3rdsupplementurlurlurl
ARC Cruises0ePeter Drury-Mulholland3rdsupplementurlurl
Slasher0eRV Games3rdsupplementurlurl
NooFutra0eScrap Princess3rdsupplementurlurl
The Voice of Karth0ewablair3rdsupplementurlDesert Moon of Karth supplement, part of Karth Jam
Mitosis1eViolet Ballard & River Schenkat3rdboardgameurlin-universe boardgame, print to play
Mitosis Deluxe1eViolet Ballard & River Schenkat3rdboardgameurlin-universe boardgame, print to play
Hull Breach Vol. 11eAnodyne Printware3rdcampaignurlurlurl
The Third Sector1eAnodyne Printware3rdcampaignurlurlurltie-in, to be used with twelve complementary modules