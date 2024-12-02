|A
|B
|C
|D
|E
|F
|G
|H
|I
|J
|K
|L
|M
|N
|O
|P
|Q
|R
|S
|T
|U
|V
|W
|X
|Y
|Z
1
|Name
|Mothership Edition
|Author(s)
|Party
|module
|dtrpg
|itch.io
|Physical
|Notes
2
|Into the Orifice
|?
|Christian Kessler
|3rd
|module
|url
|in Red Solstice, issue 1
3
|Cybermods
|?
|?
|3rd
|rules
|?
4
|House Rules: Criminal Class
|0e
|Mandala Studios
|3rd
|class
|url
5
|House Rules: Management Class
|0e
|Mandala Studios
|3rd
|class
|url
6
|The Zealot (Class)
|0e
|Thursday Garreau
|3rd
|class
|url
7
|Crowded Stars
|0e
|AtomWeightChamp
|3rd
|generator
|url
|url
|url
8
|Teamster Trouble
|0e
|?
|3rd
|module
|url
9
|The Beast of RS4
|0e
|500poundsofnothing
|3rd
|module
|url
10
|Thousand Empty Light
|0e
|Alfred Valley
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|solo, sometimes wrongly named A Thousand Empty Lights, deluxe set
11
|Icarus-19
|0e
|Ansel Shipley
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|maybe compatible with 1e
12
|Blood Floats In Space
|0e
|Apollyon Press
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
13
|ALCOR Station - Fuel & Services
|0e
|Ashen Victor
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
14
|Sidney Shipgraver
|0e
|Benking
|3rd
|module
|url
15
|Creeping Death on Station 66
|0e
|David Blandy
|3rd
|module
|url
16
|The Last Nebula
|0e
|emmy
|3rd
|module
|url
17
|Wumpus Hunt
|0e
|eniteris
|3rd
|module
|url
18
|Green Tomb
|0e
|Eric Hill
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
19
|SALT
|0e
|Fat Jar Studios
|3rd
|module
|url
20
|Yuletide Space Base Massacre
|0e
|glitterbandemissary
|3rd
|module
|url
21
|A Thousand Miles from Home
|0e
|Gordinaak Games
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|part of Gordinaak
22
|Gordinaak
|0e
|Gordinaak Games
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|url
23
|Object 25 - Patience
|0e
|Highland Paranormal Society
|3rd
|module
|url
24
|Immune Inception
|0e
|James Thomson
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
25
|Fractal Station
|0e
|Jet McFin
|3rd
|module
|url
26
|Black Swan
|0e
|K.M.S.
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
27
|Locomation of a Matephage
|0e
|Kevin Whitlock
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
28
|Andromeda
|0e
|Leyline Press
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|url
29
|Primeval
|0e
|Lone Archivist
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|url
30
|What We Give To Alien Gods
|0e
|Lone Archivist Press
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|url
31
|Tachycardia
|0e
|Mandala Studios
|3rd
|module
|url
32
|Unearthed
|0e
|Mandala Studios
|3rd
|module
|url
33
|Why Robots
|0e
|Mandala Studios
|3rd
|module
|url
34
|The Ship Who Swallowed A Spider
|0e
|Molgannard
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|url
35
|Kill Screen
|0e
|Mystery Spice
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|url
36
|The Fold In Space
|0e
|Necrocorvo
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
37
|Nautilus of Time
|0e
|Norton Glover
|3rd
|module
|url
|mothership conversion by Anton (Ottar) Prokhorov
38
|The View at the End of Time
|0e
|Octopus Ink Games
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
39
|Guardian Angels
|0e
|Orly1010
|3rd
|module
|url
40
|Iron Tomb
|0e
|Owen O'Donnell
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|url
41
|Rules of Nature
|0e
|Owen O'Donnell
|3rd
|module
|url
42
|Alone on the Farm
|0e
|Peter Drury-Mulholland
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|url
43
|Rogue Brood
|0e
|Peter Drury-Mulholland
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|url
44
|Easy Work
|0e
|Poison Press
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
45
|Bumpy Ride at Bore IX
|0e
|Robin Fjärem
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
46
|Nightmare on Cerberus Station
|0e
|Ronnan Jennings
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|url
47
|Rogue Bots
|0e
|RPGA
|3rd
|module
|url
|part of Hyperspeed Adventure Jam 2022
48
|Backrooms
|0e
|RV Games
|3rd
|module
|url
49
|Rampant
|0e
|RV Games
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
50
|The Progeny
|0e
|RV Games
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|solo
51
|Alone in the deep
|0e
|S. Murphy Games
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|url
|remasterd 1e version with Deadelus Station KS
52
|The Big Wet
|0e
|Sam Sorensen
|3rd
|module
|url
53
|Black Heart of Paradise
|0e
|Schwa Kyle
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|url
54
|Corporate Survival
|0e
|Scott Gariott
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
55
|The Jump
|0e
|Sean McCoy
|3rd
|module
|url
56
|Black Pyramid
|0e
|Skull Dixon
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
57
|Diminishing Returns
|0e
|Skull Dixon
|3rd
|module
|url
58
|Feynman’s Mining Station
|0e
|Skull Dixon
|3rd
|module
|url
|sometimes called Asteroid Mining
59
|Plant-Based Paranoia
|0e
|Skullfungus
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
|url
60
|Terror Zone of the Astro Creep
|0e
|SurgeryHead
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
61
|No Smooth Road
|0e
|Technoskald
|3rd
|module
|url
62
|Welcome to ERF
|0e
|technoskald
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
63
|TV-Rots your Brain
|0e
|Throne of Salt
|3rd
|module
|also named Antifriend, found on blog
64
|Vita Nova
|0e
|Trail of Dice
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
65
|Dissident Whispers
|0e
|Tuesday Knight Games
|1st
|module
|url
|url
|module compilation for several systems
66
|Aurora
|0e
|Waco
|3rd
|module
|url
|url
67
|The Cabinet of RZ6W2L
|0e
|Watt
|3rd
|module
|url
68
|Not Even The Bones
|0e
|William Lynn
|3rd
|module
|url
69
|KPED - Known Psychic. Extremely Dangerous
|0e
|William Rotor
|3rd
|module
|url
|part of Hyperspeed Adventure Jam 2022
70
|On the Frontier
|0e
|Dave Graffam
|3rd
|rules
|url
71
|Miniship for Mothership
|0e
|Greenspore
|3rd
|rules
|url
72
|Mothership Funnel Rules
|0e
|Ian Yusem
|3rd
|rules
|pre version of The Drain funnel rules
73
|House Rules: Active Resting
|0e
|Mandala Studios
|3rd
|rules
|url
74
|House Rules: NBC Wounds
|0e
|Mandala Studios
|3rd
|rules
|url
75
|Lone Star
|0e
|Parts per Million
|3rd
|rules
|url
|url
|solo rules
76
|Unhinge your soul
|0e
|Quiet Static
|3rd
|rules
|url
|psionic rules
77
|The Stars will not break me
|0e
|Ribston & Pixel Curatrix
|3rd
|rules
|url
|url
78
|Social Rolls
|0e
|RV Games
|3rd
|rules
|url
|url
|part of Rampant Deluxe Edition
79
|Streamlined Downtime
|0e
|RV Games
|3rd
|rules
|url
|url
|part of Rampant Deluxe Edition
80
|Surgical Rolls
|0e
|RV Games
|3rd
|rules
|url
|url
|part of Rampant Deluxe Edition
81
|Rimwise 001
|0e
|Anxiety Wizard
|3rd
|supplement
|url
|url
|url
82
|Rimwise 003
|0e
|Anxiety Wizard
|3rd
|supplement
|url
|url
|url
83
|SAND
|0e
|AT Pusblishing
|3rd
|supplement
|url
84
|The Red Mamba Posse
|0e
|Burning Light Press
|3rd
|supplement
|url
|Desert Moon of Karth supplement, part of Karth Jam
85
|Chunky Cheese's Eateria
|0e
|Jet McFin
|3rd
|supplement
|url
86
|By Robots, For Robots
|0e
|Kevin Whitlock
|3rd
|supplement
|url
|url
87
|Erudicine
|0e
|Kevin Whitlock
|3rd
|supplement
|url
|url
88
|FieldTEK Combat Systems Catalogue
|0e
|Kevin Whitlock
|3rd
|supplement
|url
|url
|url
|part of Voices of the Void: Lo-Fi Jam
89
|Karthian Manhunter
|0e
|Krakenhund Studios
|3rd
|supplement
|url
|url
|Desert Moon of Karth supplement, part of Karth Jam
90
|Ship Catalog
|0e
|Lazarus
|3rd
|supplement
|url
91
|Karth Race 2000
|0e
|Mandala Studios
|3rd
|supplement
|url
|Desert Moon of Karth supplement, part of Karth Jam, unfinished
92
|Alien Armory
|0e
|Nyhur
|3rd
|supplement
|url
|url
|url
93
|ARC Cruises
|0e
|Peter Drury-Mulholland
|3rd
|supplement
|url
|url
94
|Slasher
|0e
|RV Games
|3rd
|supplement
|url
|url
95
|NooFutra
|0e
|Scrap Princess
|3rd
|supplement
|url
|url
96
|The Voice of Karth
|0e
|wablair
|3rd
|supplement
|url
|Desert Moon of Karth supplement, part of Karth Jam
97
|Mitosis
|1e
|Violet Ballard & River Schenkat
|3rd
|boardgame
|url
|in-universe boardgame, print to play
98
|Mitosis Deluxe
|1e
|Violet Ballard & River Schenkat
|3rd
|boardgame
|url
|in-universe boardgame, print to play
99
|Hull Breach Vol. 1
|1e
|Anodyne Printware
|3rd
|campaign
|url
|url
|url
100
|The Third Sector
|1e
|Anodyne Printware
|3rd
|campaign
|url
|url
|url
|tie-in, to be used with twelve complementary modules