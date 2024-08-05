ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
1
WATCH MODELFully compatibleBasic compatible
2
Approach® S70 (42mm)yesThis list is provided to us by Garmin. Unfortunately we already experienced some errors in the information provided by Garmin and we had to take some watches of the initial list. We are not 100% sure about this list. This list is provided by Garmin, there is no way for us to verify these watches, since we don't have all of them laying around for testing. If you have a watch that is on this list, but you are encountering a incompatible message on your watch, please first update the software on the watch. If it then still does not work, please contact us at support@thesurfr.app. If your watch is not on the list, we are not YET(!) compatible for your watch.
3
Approach® S70 (47mm)yes
4
Captain Marvelyes
5
D2™ Air X10yes
6
D2™ Mach 1yes
7
D2™ Mach 1 Proyes
8
Darth Vader™yes
9
Descent™ G1yes
10
Descent™ MK2yesPlease note Garmin watches are designed for battery life, which makes it very challenging to run complicated apps like the Surfr.App. We are doing the best we can, but we have to deal with the limitations of Garmin watches. If you want the full Surfr. experience we recommend you to get an Apple Watch, which is by far the best experience for the Surfr. App at the moment. If you are looking for Android recommendations (watches) have a look at www.thesurfr.app/faq
11
Descent™ MK3 (43mm)yes
12
Descent™ MK3 (51mm)yes
13
Descent™ Mk2Syes
14
Enduro™yes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
15
Enduro™ 2yes
16
First Avengeryes
17
Forerunner® 255yes
18
Forerunner® 255 Musicyes
19
Forerunner® 255Syes
20
Forerunner® 255S Musicyes
21
Forerunner® 265yes
22
Forerunner® 265Syes
23
Forerunner® 745yes
24
Forerunner® 945yes
25
Forerunner® 945 LTEyes
26
Forerunner® 955yes
27
Forerunner® 965yes
28
Instinct® 2yes
29
Instinct® 2Syes
30
Instinct® 2Xyes
31
Instinct® Crossoveryes
32
MARQ® (Gen 2)yes
33
MARQ® Commander (Gen 2) – Carbon Edition
yes
34
MARQ™ Adventureryes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
35
MARQ™ Athleteyes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
36
MARQ™ Aviatoryes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
37
MARQ™ Aviator (Gen 2)yes
38
MARQ™ Captainyes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
39
MARQ™ Commanderyes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
40
MARQ™ Driveryes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
41
MARQ™ Expeditionyes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
42
MARQ™ Golferyes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
43
Mercedes-Benz Venu® 2yes
44
Mercedes-Benz Venu® 2Syes
45
Rey™yes
46
Venu®yes
47
Venu® 2yes
48
Venu® 2 Plusyes
49
Venu® 2Syes
50
Venu® 3yes
51
Venu® 3Syes
56
epix™ (Gen 2)yes
57
epix™ Pro (42mm) (Gen 2)yes
58
epix™ Pro (47mm) (Gen 2)yes
59
epix™ Pro (51mm) (Gen 2)yes
60
fēnix® 6yes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
61
fēnix® 6 Dual Poweryes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
62
fēnix® 6 Proyes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
63
fēnix® 6 Pro Dual Poweryes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
64
fēnix® 6 Pro Solaryes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
65
fēnix® 6 Solaryes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
66
fēnix® 6Syes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
67
fēnix® 6S Dual Poweryes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
68
fēnix® 6S Proyes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
69
fēnix® 6S Pro Dual Poweryes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
70
fēnix® 6S Pro Solaryes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
71
fēnix® 6S Solaryes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
72
fēnix® 6X Proyes27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
73
fēnix® 7yes
74
fēnix® 7 Proyes
75
fēnix® 7 Pro – Solar Edition (No Wi-Fi®)
yes
76
fēnix® 7Syes
77
fēnix® 7S Proyes
78
fēnix® 7Xyes
79
fēnix® 7X Proyes
80
fēnix® 7X Pro No Wi-Fiyes
81
quatix® 6yes
82
quatix® 6Xyes
83
tactix® 7yes
84
tactix® 7 – AMOLED Editionyes
85
vívoactive® 4yes
86
vívoactive® 4Syes
88
vívoactive® 5nonoUnfortunately the Vivoactive 5 lacks a Gyroscope.
89
*27-03, fully compatible: Good news; more watches are now fully compatible with the Surfr. App!
94
Garmin brought out a software update that made the Fenix 6, Enduro 1 and Marq (1st gen) fully compatible with the Surfr. App.
95
Currently this new update for the named devices, is available as BETA. Here the steps to get the latest update.
96
97
1) Join the Garmin BETA program
98
Here it's explained how you can become a beta tester: https://support.garmin.com/en-US/?faq=bVo5U5BV292BSr2gkZhY2A (question: How Do I Enroll Into the Beta Software Program?)
99
100
2) Install the BETA update
101
Here it's explained how you can install the BETA update: https://support.garmin.com/en-US/?faq=bVo5U5BV292BSr2gkZhY2A (question: How Do I Install the Beta Software?)
102
103
The above two steps should do the job and is ALL you need to do. If you want to install the update manually, you can also follow the more advanced instructions:
104
https://forums.garmin.com/beta-program/fenix-6-series/f/announcement/364547/beta-version-26-93---phased-roll-out-check-for-updates
105