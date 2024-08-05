|A
|WATCH MODEL
|Fully compatible
|Basic compatible
|Approach® S70 (42mm)
|yes
|This list is provided to us by Garmin. Unfortunately we already experienced some errors in the information provided by Garmin and we had to take some watches of the initial list. We are not 100% sure about this list. This list is provided by Garmin, there is no way for us to verify these watches, since we don't have all of them laying around for testing. If you have a watch that is on this list, but you are encountering a incompatible message on your watch, please first update the software on the watch. If it then still does not work, please contact us at support@thesurfr.app. If your watch is not on the list, we are not YET(!) compatible for your watch.
|Approach® S70 (47mm)
|yes
|Captain Marvel
|yes
|D2™ Air X10
|yes
|D2™ Mach 1
|yes
|D2™ Mach 1 Pro
|yes
|Darth Vader™
|yes
|Descent™ G1
|yes
|Descent™ MK2
|yes
|Please note Garmin watches are designed for battery life, which makes it very challenging to run complicated apps like the Surfr.App. We are doing the best we can, but we have to deal with the limitations of Garmin watches. If you want the full Surfr. experience we recommend you to get an Apple Watch, which is by far the best experience for the Surfr. App at the moment. If you are looking for Android recommendations (watches) have a look at www.thesurfr.app/faq
|Descent™ MK3 (43mm)
|yes
|Descent™ MK3 (51mm)
|yes
|Descent™ Mk2S
|yes
|Enduro™
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|Enduro™ 2
|yes
Sign up to the mailinglist to get updates about new devices becoming (fully) compatible.
|First Avenger
|yes
|Forerunner® 255
|yes
|Forerunner® 255 Music
|yes
|Forerunner® 255S
|yes
|Forerunner® 255S Music
|yes
|Forerunner® 265
|yes
|Forerunner® 265S
|yes
|Forerunner® 745
|yes
|Forerunner® 945
|yes
|Forerunner® 945 LTE
|yes
|Forerunner® 955
|yes
|Forerunner® 965
|yes
|Instinct® 2
|yes
|Instinct® 2S
|yes
|Instinct® 2X
|yes
|Instinct® Crossover
|yes
|MARQ® (Gen 2)
|yes
MARQ® Commander (Gen 2) – Carbon Edition
|yes
|MARQ™ Adventurer
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|MARQ™ Athlete
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|MARQ™ Aviator
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|MARQ™ Aviator (Gen 2)
|yes
|MARQ™ Captain
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|MARQ™ Commander
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|MARQ™ Driver
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|MARQ™ Expedition
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|MARQ™ Golfer
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|Mercedes-Benz Venu® 2
|yes
|Mercedes-Benz Venu® 2S
|yes
|Rey™
|yes
|Venu®
|yes
|Venu® 2
|yes
|Venu® 2 Plus
|yes
|Venu® 2S
|yes
|Venu® 3
|yes
|Venu® 3S
|yes
|epix™ (Gen 2)
|yes
|epix™ Pro (42mm) (Gen 2)
|yes
|epix™ Pro (47mm) (Gen 2)
|yes
|epix™ Pro (51mm) (Gen 2)
|yes
|fēnix® 6
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|fēnix® 6 Dual Power
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|fēnix® 6 Pro
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|fēnix® 6 Pro Dual Power
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|fēnix® 6 Pro Solar
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|fēnix® 6 Solar
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|fēnix® 6S
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|fēnix® 6S Dual Power
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|fēnix® 6S Pro
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|fēnix® 6S Pro Dual Power
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|fēnix® 6S Pro Solar
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|fēnix® 6S Solar
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|fēnix® 6X Pro
|yes
|27-03, now fully compatible, see below*
|fēnix® 7
|yes
|fēnix® 7 Pro
|yes
fēnix® 7 Pro – Solar Edition (No Wi-Fi®)
|yes
|fēnix® 7S
|yes
|fēnix® 7S Pro
|yes
|fēnix® 7X
|yes
|fēnix® 7X Pro
|yes
|fēnix® 7X Pro No Wi-Fi
|yes
|quatix® 6
|yes
|quatix® 6X
|yes
|tactix® 7
|yes
|tactix® 7 – AMOLED Edition
|yes
|vívoactive® 4
|yes
|vívoactive® 4S
|yes
|vívoactive® 5
|no
|no
|Unfortunately the Vivoactive 5 lacks a Gyroscope.
*27-03, fully compatible: Good news; more watches are now fully compatible with the Surfr. App!
Garmin brought out a software update that made the Fenix 6, Enduro 1 and Marq (1st gen) fully compatible with the Surfr. App.
Currently this new update for the named devices, is available as BETA. Here the steps to get the latest update.
1) Join the Garmin BETA program
Here it's explained how you can become a beta tester: https://support.garmin.com/en-US/?faq=bVo5U5BV292BSr2gkZhY2A (question: How Do I Enroll Into the Beta Software Program?)
|2) Install the BETA update
Here it's explained how you can install the BETA update: https://support.garmin.com/en-US/?faq=bVo5U5BV292BSr2gkZhY2A (question: How Do I Install the Beta Software?)
The above two steps should do the job and is ALL you need to do. If you want to install the update manually, you can also follow the more advanced instructions:
https://forums.garmin.com/beta-program/fenix-6-series/f/announcement/364547/beta-version-26-93---phased-roll-out-check-for-updates
105