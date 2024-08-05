1 WATCH MODEL Fully compatible Basic compatible

2 Approach® S70 (42mm) yes This list is provided to us by Garmin. Unfortunately we already experienced some errors in the information provided by Garmin and we had to take some watches of the initial list. We are not 100% sure about this list. This list is provided by Garmin, there is no way for us to verify these watches, since we don't have all of them laying around for testing. If you have a watch that is on this list, but you are encountering a incompatible message on your watch, please first update the software on the watch. If it then still does not work, please contact us at support@thesurfr.app. If your watch is not on the list, we are not YET(!) compatible for your watch.

3 Approach® S70 (47mm) yes

4 Captain Marvel yes

5 D2™ Air X10 yes

6 D2™ Mach 1 yes

7 D2™ Mach 1 Pro yes

8 Darth Vader™ yes

9 Descent™ G1 yes

10 Descent™ MK2 yes Please note Garmin watches are designed for battery life, which makes it very challenging to run complicated apps like the Surfr.App. We are doing the best we can, but we have to deal with the limitations of Garmin watches. If you want the full Surfr. experience we recommend you to get an Apple Watch, which is by far the best experience for the Surfr. App at the moment. If you are looking for Android recommendations (watches) have a look at www.thesurfr.app/faq

11 Descent™ MK3 (43mm) yes

12 Descent™ MK3 (51mm) yes

13 Descent™ Mk2S yes

14 Enduro™ yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

15 Enduro™ 2 yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

16 First Avenger yes

17 Forerunner® 255 yes

18 Forerunner® 255 Music yes

19 Forerunner® 255S yes

20 Forerunner® 255S Music yes

21 Forerunner® 265 yes

22 Forerunner® 265S yes

23 Forerunner® 745 yes

24 Forerunner® 945 yes

25 Forerunner® 945 LTE yes

26 Forerunner® 955 yes

27 Forerunner® 965 yes

28 Instinct® 2 yes

29 Instinct® 2S yes

30 Instinct® 2X yes

31 Instinct® Crossover yes

32 MARQ® (Gen 2) yes

33 MARQ® Commander (Gen 2) – Carbon Edition yes

34 MARQ™ Adventurer yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

35 MARQ™ Athlete yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

36 MARQ™ Aviator yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

37 MARQ™ Aviator (Gen 2) yes

38 MARQ™ Captain yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

39 MARQ™ Commander yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

40 MARQ™ Driver yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

41 MARQ™ Expedition yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

42 MARQ™ Golfer yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

43 Mercedes-Benz Venu® 2 yes

44 Mercedes-Benz Venu® 2S yes

45 Rey™ yes

46 Venu® yes

47 Venu® 2 yes

48 Venu® 2 Plus yes

49 Venu® 2S yes

50 Venu® 3 yes

51 Venu® 3S yes

56 epix™ (Gen 2) yes

57 epix™ Pro (42mm) (Gen 2) yes

58 epix™ Pro (47mm) (Gen 2) yes

59 epix™ Pro (51mm) (Gen 2) yes

60 fēnix® 6 yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

61 fēnix® 6 Dual Power yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

62 fēnix® 6 Pro yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

63 fēnix® 6 Pro Dual Power yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

64 fēnix® 6 Pro Solar yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

65 fēnix® 6 Solar yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

66 fēnix® 6S yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

67 fēnix® 6S Dual Power yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

68 fēnix® 6S Pro yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

69 fēnix® 6S Pro Dual Power yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

70 fēnix® 6S Pro Solar yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

71 fēnix® 6S Solar yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

72 fēnix® 6X Pro yes 27-03, now fully compatible, see below*

73 fēnix® 7 yes

74 fēnix® 7 Pro yes

75 fēnix® 7 Pro – Solar Edition (No Wi-Fi®) yes

76 fēnix® 7S yes

77 fēnix® 7S Pro yes

78 fēnix® 7X yes

79 fēnix® 7X Pro yes

80 fēnix® 7X Pro No Wi-Fi yes

81 quatix® 6 yes

82 quatix® 6X yes

83 tactix® 7 yes

84 tactix® 7 – AMOLED Edition yes

85 vívoactive® 4 yes

86 vívoactive® 4S yes

88 vívoactive® 5 no no Unfortunately the Vivoactive 5 lacks a Gyroscope.

93 *27-03, fully compatible: Good news; more watches are now fully compatible with the Surfr. App!

94 Garmin brought out a software update that made the Fenix 6, Enduro 1 and Marq (1st gen) fully compatible with the Surfr. App.

95 Currently this new update for the named devices, is available as BETA. Here the steps to get the latest update.

97 1) Join the Garmin BETA program

98 Here it's explained how you can become a beta tester: https://support.garmin.com/en-US/?faq=bVo5U5BV292BSr2gkZhY2A (question: How Do I Enroll Into the Beta Software Program?)

100 2) Install the BETA update

101 Here it's explained how you can install the BETA update: https://support.garmin.com/en-US/?faq=bVo5U5BV292BSr2gkZhY2A (question: How Do I Install the Beta Software?)

103 The above two steps should do the job and is ALL you need to do. If you want to install the update manually, you can also follow the more advanced instructions:

104 https://forums.garmin.com/beta-program/fenix-6-series/f/announcement/364547/beta-version-26-93---phased-roll-out-check-for-updates