A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z AA 1 Bellingcat's Online Investigation Toolkit 2 bit.ly/bcattools | version 6.9 (September 2022) 3 Welcome to Bellingcat’s freely available online open source investigation toolkit. 4 5 This toolkit includes satellite and mapping services, tools for verifying photos and videos, websites to archive web pages, and much more. 6 Follow Bellingcat's work via the website or through social media. We provide workshops to familiarize with these tools, and learn open source investigative methods. 7 8 Feel free to suggest tools via email (contact@bellingcat.com) or Twitter (@trbrtc); Giancarlo Fiorella (giancarlo@bellingcat.com/@gianfiorella); Foeke Postma (@foekepostma) 9 Tools marked in yellow are the most used per category by Bellingcat. 10 11 Just getting started? Read these: Sheet Map: 12 First Steps to Getting Started in Open Source Research image/video 📸 stay safe ⚠️ 13 A Beginners Guide to Social Media Verification social media 🤳 archiving 🗃️ 14 people (phone, email, username) 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 dataviz 📊 15 Bellingcat links: maps/satellites 🗺️ guides ❓ 16 Website transport ✈️ education 📐 17 Discord websites 🌐 misc 18 Facebook companies & finance 💵 19 Twitter environment & wildlife 🌳🐯 20 Twitch non-english 🌍 21 Reddit 22 Patreon 23 Github 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 96 97 98 99 100

Quotes are not sourced from all markets and may be delayed up to 20 minutes. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice.Disclaimer Home 📸 🤳 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 🗺️ ✈️ 🌐 💵 🌳🐯 🌍 ⚠️stay safe 🗃️ 📊 ❓ 📐 misc

A browser error has occurred.

Please press Ctrl-F5 to refresh the page and try again.

A browser error has occurred.

Please hold the Shift key and click the Refresh button to try again.