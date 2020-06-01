Name the 2020 Chicago Piping Plover Chicks
The Piping Plovers are a species of shorebirds that is endangered in the Great Lakes. There are currently only about 70 breeding pairs left. In 2019, a pair of Piping Plovers named Monty and Rose bred successfully at Montrose beach, and 2 chicks hatched, grew and fledged in Chicago and Cook County for the first time since 1955.
Monty and Rose have returned to Montrose beach this year and nested again. Three chicks hatched and are currently growing at Montrose beach. They were banded on June 29 and are individually recognizable. We would like to give each chick a name before they leave on their southern migration, a NAME THAT REFLECTS CHICAGO'S HERITAGE, CULTURE AND DIVERSITY.
We are excited to hear your thoughts for potential names. Please complete the form below.
* Required
Piping Plover chick at age 23 days.
Video of a Piping Plover adult brooding the newly hatched chicks
Your Name
*
Your answer
Your email address
*
Your answer
Please offer up to three names for the young Piping Plovers, names that reflect Chicago's heritage, culture and diversity. Please give a brief explanation for each name choice: why are you suggesting each name? How does it reflect Chicago's heritage, culture or diversity?
*
Your answer
Submit
Never submit passwords through Google Forms.
This form was created inside of Chicago Ornithological Society.
Report Abuse
Forms