Name the 2020 Chicago Piping Plover Chicks

The Piping Plovers are a species of shorebirds that is endangered in the Great Lakes. There are currently only about 70 breeding pairs left. In 2019, a pair of Piping Plovers named Monty and Rose bred successfully at Montrose beach, and 2 chicks hatched, grew and fledged in Chicago and Cook County for the first time since 1955.



Monty and Rose have returned to Montrose beach this year and nested again. Three chicks hatched and are currently growing at Montrose beach. They were banded on June 29 and are individually recognizable. We would like to give each chick a name before they leave on their southern migration, a NAME THAT REFLECTS CHICAGO'S HERITAGE, CULTURE AND DIVERSITY.



We are excited to hear your thoughts for potential names.





