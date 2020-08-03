Is your Provident Fund safe?
The EPFO has announced it will credit 8.15% interest for 2019-20 this month and the remaining 0.35% in December. Though this comes as a relief for millions of subscribers, larger problems relating to EPFO investments remain unresolved. Take this survey to tell us what you think about your retirement savings.
Which of these retirement savings plan do you subscribe to? *
Next
Never submit passwords through Google Forms.
This content is neither created nor endorsed by Google. Report Abuse - Terms of Service - Privacy Policy
Google Forms