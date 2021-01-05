Are you behind on rent? Or, are you facing eviction?
The cost of housing is increasingly unaffordable for many families across California, especially when you've lost income as a result of the pandemic.

We'd like to learn about your experience to guide our reporting.Your stories and experience help us tell accurate and timely stories about what policies are working and what policies are failing you during this public health emergency.

Please take a moment to answer a few questions. None of your personal information will be shared publicly, unless a reporter reaches out to you and gets permission.

This survey will inform reporting by local journalists in McClatchy California newsrooms, including the Sacramento Bee, Fresno Bee, SLO Tribune, Merced Sun-Star and Modesto Bee.

Questions about this form? Contact mvaughan@fresnobee.com.
Are you worried you are going to lose your home in the next 6 months to a year? If so, why?
How much is your monthly rent?
Who lives with you?
Where do you live? (town/county)
Who do you rent from?
Do you owe back rent?
If yes, how much do you owe?
What questions would you like us to ask state officials?
What kind of resources would help you right now?
Are you willing to be interviewed by a reporter about your experience? If so, please include your name and phone number here.
