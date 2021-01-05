Are you behind on rent? Or, are you facing eviction?
The cost of housing is increasingly unaffordable for many families across California, especially when you've lost income as a result of the pandemic.
We'd like to learn about your experience to guide our reporting.Your stories and experience help us tell accurate and timely stories about what policies are working and what policies are failing you during this public health emergency.
Please take a moment to answer a few questions. None of your personal information will be shared publicly, unless a reporter reaches out to you and gets permission.
This survey will inform reporting by local journalists in McClatchy California newsrooms, including the Sacramento Bee, Fresno Bee, SLO Tribune, Merced Sun-Star and Modesto Bee.
Questions about this form? Contact
mvaughan@fresnobee.com
.
* Required
Email address
*
Your email
Are you worried you are going to lose your home in the next 6 months to a year? If so, why?
Your answer
How much is your monthly rent?
Your answer
Who lives with you?
Your answer
Where do you live? (town/county)
Your answer
Who do you rent from?
Private landlord
Rental company
Public housing authority
Other:
Clear selection
Do you owe back rent?
Yes
No
Clear selection
If yes, how much do you owe?
Your answer
What questions would you like us to ask state officials?
Your answer
What kind of resources would help you right now?
Your answer
Are you willing to be interviewed by a reporter about your experience? If so, please include your name and phone number here.
Your answer
Would you like to receive a free newsletter in your inbox? Please check the box for those you'd like to receive.
Fresnoland: Read important stories and solutions about water, land use and housing in the San Joaquin Valley once a week.
Capitol Alert: Receive political and Capitol news in your email inbox weekday mornings, plus breaking political news alerts.
The Equity Lab: Follow stories that illuminate and disrupt the systems that prevent equal access to Sacramento institutions.
Submit
Never submit passwords through Google Forms.
This form was created inside of The McClatchy Company.
Report Abuse
Forms