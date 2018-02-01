2018 Teacher Recruitment Fair for Petersburg City Public Schools
Petersburg City Public Schools is seeking teachers, college graduates, career switchers, juniors and seniors with a strong academic background and a passion for making a difference. Fill out this form to register for an interview at our Teacher Recruitment Fair, which is scheduled 3-7 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2018, at Virginia State University in the Gateway Event Center (2804 Martin Luther King Drive on the VSU campus). For the event flier, click this link: http://bit.ly/2BWzwGR.
Email address *
Last Name *
Your answer
First Name *
Your answer
Phone Number *
Your answer
Are you licensed to teach in the State of Virginia? *
Do you have a provisional license? *
Area(s) of Endorsement *
You may select more than one choice
Do you have teaching experience? *
Do you have a college degree? *
If yes, what type of degree do you hold? *
Please select the appropriate classification
If you are currently enrolled in college, what is your classification? *
Select the area of concentration *
Name of Current Employer? *
Your answer
Are you currently employed as a teacher? *
Which subject(s) do you wish to teach? *
Your answer
Do you have a current application on file with Petersburg City Public Schools? *
Please select the appropriate classification
Additional Information *
Your answer
Submit
Never submit passwords through Google Forms.
This form was created inside of Petersburg City Public Schools. Report Abuse - Terms of Service - Additional Terms
Google Forms