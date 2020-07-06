Are you planning a vacation?
Are you ready to beat the Covid and take a holiday? Take this short survey to let us know what kind of vacation you are planning and how prepared you are.
* Required
What is your age?
*
Less than 25 years
26-35 years
36-45 years
46-55 years
More than 56 years
What is your monthly income?
*
Less than Rs 50,000
Rs 50,000 – Rs 1 lakh
Rs 1 lakh – Rs 1.5 lakh
Rs 1.5 lakh – Rs 2 lakh
More than Rs 2 lakh
Are you planning a holiday?
*
Yes
No
Next
This content is neither created nor endorsed by Google.
Report Abuse
-
Terms of Service
-
Privacy Policy
Forms