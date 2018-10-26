2018 Mid Terms Poll
101 responses
Loading...
Loading responses...
U.S. Senate -- For whom will you vote?
No responses yet for this question.
U.S. House of Representatives -- For whom will you vote?
No responses yet for this question.
Have you already voted early?
No responses yet for this question.
What issues drove your decision? (Please check all that apply)
No responses yet for this question.
How do you feel about President Trump?
No responses yet for this question.
Number of daily responses
Waiting for responses
This content is neither created nor endorsed by Google.
Report Abuse
-
Terms of Service
-
Additional Terms
Forms