ET Online Survey: Who'll rule Delhi for next 5 years?
The Delhi litmus test is here. On the one hand is Kejriwal's AAP trying to do an encore of the last polls, and on the other is BJP striving to take back the prized throne it last had more than two decades ago. Who will rule the Capital for the next 5 years? Take this survey, share your thoughts with us...
1. What is the issue that will influence voters most in Delhi?
Citizenship row
Governance
Kejriwal's popularity
Modi's popularity
2. The thing most ignored by Delhi govt over the past five years?
Pollution
Education
Public Health
Public transport
3. What has been CM Kejriwal's strongest point?
Electricity
Healthcare
Education
Fighting pollution
4. Which among the following tasks should next CM prioritise above others?
Fighting pollution
Opening new universities
Better relations with Centre
Better water supply
5. What is your take on AAP's selection of candidates?
Good, with all round balance of old and new phases
Shouldn't have dropped so many sitting MLAs
Needed more representation for women
Needed more representation to minorities
6. Whom below would you have preferred to see as BJP's chief ministerial face?
Manoj Tiwari
Dr Harsh Vardhan
Vijender Gupta
Meenakshi Lekhi
7. Do you think Delhi election this time will be a triangular fight?
Yes triangular fight between AAP, BJP and Congress
Fight between AAP and BJP with Congress playing spoilsport
Fight between the BJP and Congress with AAP playing spoilsport
Fight between AAP and Congress with BJP playing spoilsport
8. How many seats is the Congress likely to get this time?
0-5
5-10
10-15
Above 15
9. On a scale of 100 how would you rate Kejriwal government's performance?
Below 25
Between 25 and 50
Between 50 and 75
Between 75 and 100
10. As per your calculations, how many seats is AAP likely to get this time?
Below 35
Between 35 and 50
Between 50 and 60
Above 60
Submit
This form was created inside of Times Internet Ltd.
Forms