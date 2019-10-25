ET Online Survey: Who'll rule Delhi for next 5 years?
The Delhi litmus test is here. On the one hand is Kejriwal's AAP trying to do an encore of the last polls, and on the other is BJP striving to take back the prized throne it last had more than two decades ago. Who will rule the Capital for the next 5 years? Take this survey, share your thoughts with us...
1. What is the issue that will influence voters most in Delhi?
2. The thing most ignored by Delhi govt over the past five years?
3. What has been CM Kejriwal's strongest point?
4. Which among the following tasks should next CM prioritise above others?
5. What is your take on AAP's selection of candidates?
6. Whom below would you have preferred to see as BJP's chief ministerial face?
7. Do you think Delhi election this time will be a triangular fight?
8. How many seats is the Congress likely to get this time?
9. On a scale of 100 how would you rate Kejriwal government's performance?
10. As per your calculations, how many seats is AAP likely to get this time?
