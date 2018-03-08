What are your Toys "R" Us memories?
Toys "R" Us is closing its doors after 70 years in business.
We want to hear your memories of the iconic toy store. Please share them using the form below.
How will you remember Toys "R" Us?
What was your first Toys "R" Us purchase or gift? Was it your go-to store as a child or parent? Share a memory or story with us.
Your answer
What is your first and last name?
Your name and comments may be published, but your contact information will not. A reporter or editor may follow up with you to hear more about your story.
Your answer
What city do you live in?
Your name and comments may be published, but your contact information will not. A reporter or editor may follow up with you to hear more about your story.
Your answer
What is your email address?
Your name and comments may be published, but your contact information will not. A reporter or editor may follow up with you to hear more about your story.
Your answer
Submit
Never submit passwords through Google Forms.
This content is neither created nor endorsed by Google.
Report Abuse
-
Terms of Service
-
Additional Terms
Forms