Interested in The Lantern?
Fill out the form below so we can get in contact with you. Make sure to fill out the required fields and feel free to use the space at the end to tell us a bit about yourself and your interests.
Thanks!
- Lantern Staff
* Required
First Name
*
Your answer
Last Name
*
Your answer
Ohio State email
*
Your answer
What are your preferred pronouns?
Your answer
What are you interested in?
*
Writing
Videography
Photography
Audio Journalism / Podcasting
Broadcast Journalism
Graphic Design
Animation
Web Desing
Coding / Programming
Script Writing
Other:
Required
What would you like to do at The Lantern?
Your answer
What skills do you want to learn at The Lantern?
*
Videography / Video editing
Photography / Photo editing
Graphic Design
Web Management / Wordpress / Web Design
Audio Journalism / Audio Editing
Interviewing
Writing
Other:
Required
If you'd like, tell us a bit about yourself.
Your answer
Submit
Never submit passwords through Google Forms.
This content is neither created nor endorsed by Google.
Report Abuse
-
Terms of Service
-
Privacy Policy
Forms