ET Online Survey: Mood of the nation amid fresh virus scareJust as India was showing several clear signs of a turnaround, Omicron entered the scene to dampen the mood and clutter the mind again. Can the economy fight off this renewed threat? Here follows a poll that tries to capture the essence of an ongoing public debate. Participate and let us know what you think.1. What is the biggest roadblock for Indian economy in near to mid term?Persistent inflationFalling purchasing powerCovid uncertaintyFailure to walk reform talkClear selection2. The top reason why it's too early to celebrate India's GDP turnaround...It's just base effectRecovery quite unevenInformal sector badly downConsumption laggingClear selection3. Why do you think jobs have continued to be a major weak spot for India?Education system's failureHalf-hearted govt policyPoor incentives to pvt cosOverdependence on govt jobsClear selection4. How much weight do you think is there in the allegations of rising cronyism?It's now a rampant practiceSome cases appear trueEvery govt rewards its ownCharges are baselessClear selection5. What is your view on India's 2070 Net Zero target?Too earlyToo lateMost practical targetCan't sayClear selection6. What has disappointed the middle class the most?Delay in tax reformLack of jobsNot enough welfare programmesPoor public infraClear selection7. How can the govt help the middle class save more money?Raise bank a/c & FD interest ratesAllow for more deduction under 80CBetter social security systemLower taxes on fuelClear selection8. Do you think this stock market bull run will be a long-lasting one?Yes, India a long-term storyNo, rally is on last legsRally on till Modi is thereDepends on Omicron trajectoryClear selection9. Which of the following on the govt's part do you think will matter for the economy the most?Less stress on electionsAbility to walk reform talkConsulting before bringing lawsDoing away with trade barriersClear selection10. Is India prepared to handle any subsequent Covid wave(s)?Better prepared than last timeLessons taken, fully preparedStill a lot to be desiredOnly time will tellClear selection11. Which of the following policies is likely to give EVs the biggest boost?More subsidies & incentivesCut duty on imported EVsFulfil Tesla's wishlistSet a last date on petrol carsClear selectionSubmitClear form