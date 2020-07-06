Sign-up for Online Programs
Thank you for your continued support of our Library Programming! We miss you all and are so excited about being able to continue our interactions with you in a online world! Most programs will be through Zoom – sign up here and please call us if you have any questions! (760) 435-5600.
Online Programs for Kids
Tween/Teen Online Gaming, August 4, 3PM Games: Jackbox (Drawful, Quiplash, etc), Kahoots,
Tween Graphic Novel Book Club on August 5, 4PM, Sheets by Brenna Thummler. Book available on Hoopla!
Young Readers Book Club, August 11, 2PM, Lark and the Dessert Disaster by Natasha Deen - a librarian will contact you to receive a book
Tween Book Club, August 19, 4PM, Hello, Universe, by Erin Entrada Kelly, available on Hoopla!
Young Readers Book Club, August 25, 2PM, Miss Daisy is Crazy! by Dan Gutman, available on Hoopla!
Online Programs for Teens
College After Covid: What You Need to Know, July 29, 3PM, Presenter: Vincent Bailey (Beacon Academics)
Teen Book Club, July 31, 3PM, Son of Shaolin by Jay Longino; book available on Hoopla!
Virtual Teen Art Classes with Studio ACE: August 6! THESE CLASSES ARE FULL, BUT YOU CAN SIGNUP FOR THE WAITLIST HERE.
Teen Rainbow Reads on August 21, 3PM All Out: The No-Longer-Secret Stories Of Queer Teens Throughout The Ages by Saundra Mitchell available on Hoopla!
Teen Graphic Novel Book Club August 26, 3PM, City of Bones by Cassandra Clare, book available on Hoopla!
Online Programs for Adults
All Ages Game Night, July 24, 4PM, Games: Jackbox (Drawful, Quiplash, etc), Kahoots,
Dig Deeper into Writing Workshops, part of the Adult Summer Reading Series, July 28 at 11 am
MBL Book Club on August 4, 2PM, The Alice Network by Kate Quinn, available on Hoopla
LGBTQ Book Club, August 6, 4PM, The Tradition by Jericho Brown, book available on Hoopla!
End of Summer Meet & Greet with Oceanside New York August 8 at 11AM.
Adult Graphic Novel Book Club, August 13, 6PM, Theme: Painted Comics
Project is full, sign up for waiting list - Dig Deeper into the Arts, with Mobile Art Workshops
Next Chapter Book Club for Adults with Developmental Disabilities - Thursdays @ 4PM, Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling. Book available on Hoopla!
READS Book Club, Reading Club for Adult Learners, interest list
