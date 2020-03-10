Yes! I want to stream Desolation Center this Sunday, April 26, 2020!

Exclusively available to SPEEDWELL LIVE! and SPEEDWELL projects friends!



Watch Desolation Center before SPEEDWELL LIVE! presents filmmakers Swezey And Leyssius in conversation with music critic Byron Coley at 5 pm ET.



Please RSVP below, and we'll send you a link to stream Desolation Center on the morning of 4/26. We will not share your email address.



Thank You and Enjoy!



* Required