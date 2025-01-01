Clear selectionDo you expect 2026 to be a good year for you?YesNoClear selectionWill the national economy improve?YesNoMaybeClear selectionDo you expect your family wealth to:IncreaseDecreaseRemain the sameClear selectionDo you expect your income to increase?YesNoClear selectionWho do you expect to be better off in 2026?RichPoorMiddle classNoneEveryoneDo you expectAn increase in the number of jobs available?A decrease in the number of jobs available?No substantial change in the job market?Clear selectionWhich expenses do you foresee will increase:AllNoneKitchenEducationHealthTransportUtilitiesIncome taxEntertainmentRent/mortgageIn 2026, do youExpect to migrateExpect to remain in PakistanClear selectionDo you expect Pakistan to go to war with one of its neighbours in 2026?YesNoClear selectionDo you invest in any of the following:Pakistan Stock ExchangeCryptocurrencyGoldReal EstateForeign CurrencySavings accountNoneSubmitPage 1 of 1Clear formNever submit passwords through Google Forms.This content is neither created nor endorsed by Google. - Terms of Service - Privacy PolicyDoes this form look suspicious? Report Forms Help and feedback Contact form owner Help Forms improve Report