Cautious optimism for 2026?
The economy is officially stable, or so we are told. Yet, wallets are feeling the pinch. Would 2026 be better? Let us know what you think by filling out the survey. The results will be published on December 29 in the Business & Finance section.
Are you male or female?
Which city are you from?
Do you expect 2026 to be a good year for you?
Will the national economy improve?
Do you expect your family wealth to:
Do you expect your income to increase?
Who do you expect to be better off in 2026?
Do you expect
Which expenses do you foresee will increase:
In 2026, do you
Do you expect Pakistan to go to war with one of its neighbours in 2026?
Do you invest in any of the following:
