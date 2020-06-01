June 18 Town Hall RSVP
Please let us know if you plan to attend our Town hall Meeting to discuss the Reopening of Sweetwater for the 2020-2021 school year on June 18 @ 4:00 PM
Favor de notificarnos si espera asistir nuestra junta para discutir los planes para el Empiezo del año escolar 2020-21 de Sweetwater el 18 de junio a las 4:00 PM
Email // Correo Electrónico
Name // Nombre
Language Prerred // Idioma Preferida
English / Inglés
Spanish / Español
School // Escuela
Adult School
AVA
BVH
BVM
CDS
CPH
CPM
CVH
CVM
EHA
ELH
ELM
GJH
HTH
HTM
Independent Study
MOH
MOM
MVA
MVH
NCM
OLH
ORH
Options Secondary
PAH
RDM
SOH
SOM
SUH
SYH
