June 18 Town Hall RSVP

Please let us know if you plan to attend our Town hall Meeting to discuss the Reopening of Sweetwater for the 2020-2021 school year on June 18 @ 4:00 PM



Favor de notificarnos si espera asistir nuestra junta para discutir los planes para el Empiezo del año escolar 2020-21 de Sweetwater el 18 de junio a las 4:00 PM