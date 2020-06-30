Grossmont College Outreach - Information & Community Resource Night - Registration
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
*Zoom meeting details will be provided upon registration submission*
Full Name
Email
Phone Number (if you would like to receive a reminder text)
Which of the following applies to you?
I am new Grossmont College student
I am a returning Grossmont College student
I am a prospective Grossmont College Student and would like more information on how to enroll
I am a community member with no affiliation to Grossmont College
Other:
In an effort to better serve our community, what information/topics would you like us to address?
Your answer
Can you support us by answering a quick 5-question demographic survey?
Yes
No
