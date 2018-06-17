AWS icon quiz
You use AWS, but how well do you actually know AWS? How many AWS icons can you correctly identify?
How often do you use AWS?
Which AWS service does this icon correspond to?
1 point
Captionless Image
Which AWS service does this icon correspond to?
1 point
Captionless Image
Which AWS service does this icon correspond to?
1 point
Captionless Image
Which AWS service does this icon correspond to?
1 point
Captionless Image
Which AWS service does this icon correspond to?
1 point
Captionless Image
What does the IAM icon look like?
1 point
What does the Inspector icon look like?
1 point
Which icon does CloudFront have?
1 point
Which icon does VPC have?
1 point
Which of these correspond to a service that does NOT contain the word "Code"? (select all that apply)
1 point
What color is the AWS S3 icon?
1 point
What service is this icon for?
1 point
Captionless Image
Your answer
What service is this icon for?
1 point
Captionless Image
Your answer
What service is this icon for?
1 point
Captionless Image
Your answer
Which icon does not belong to the same family of services as the others?
1 point
Which icon corresponds to which service?
5 points
Captionless Image
Top Left
Bottom Left
Middle
Bottom Right
Top Right
MediaConvert
MediaLive
MediaPackage
MediaStore
MediaTailor
Evil extra credit questions
If you're a true AWS expert, you should have no problem answering these.
Which one of these is the Route 53 icon?
0 points
How many cuboids does the Trusted Advisor icon have?
0 points
Which FOUR of these services share the same icon in the AWS Console?
0 points
What color is the Node.js SDK icon?
0 points
Captionless Image
Which service shares an icon with Trusted Advisor but is grey?
0 points
Your answer
(verification I'm HN @elfakyn / reddit @sidhe_elfakyn / GH @elfakyn)
Submit
Never submit passwords through Google Forms.
This content is neither created nor endorsed by Google. Report Abuse - Terms of Service - Additional Terms
Google Forms