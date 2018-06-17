AWS icon quiz
You use AWS, but how well do you actually know AWS? How many AWS icons can you correctly identify?
How often do you use AWS?
I WORK AT AWS
Daily (excluding weekends) or more
Several times a week
Several times a month
Several times a year
Once a year or less
Never
Which AWS service does this icon correspond to?
1 point
EC2
Lambda
ECS
EMR
SWF
Which AWS service does this icon correspond to?
1 point
IoT Core
Application Discovery Service
Direct Connect
ElastiCache
Machine Learning
Which AWS service does this icon correspond to?
1 point
DynamoDB
RDS
SimpleDB
Redshift
Database Migration Service
Which AWS service does this icon correspond to?
1 point
Config
Directory Service
CloudTrail
OpsWorks
SQS
Which AWS service does this icon correspond to?
1 point
Kinesis
EMR
CloudWatch
Mobile Analytics
Athena
What does the IAM icon look like?
1 point
A key
A lock
A shield
A wrench
A magnifying glass
Some boxes
What does the Inspector icon look like?
1 point
A key
A lock
A shield
A wrench
A magnifying glass
Some boxes
Which icon does CloudFront have?
1 point
Tower with L shaped thingie
Bar with reverse U
Six cubes
Seven cubes
Three cubes with L shaped thingie
Single cube with brackets
Which icon does VPC have?
1 point
Green slabs with smaller slabs on top
Green cutout V
Orange pancakes with cube
Orange rectangles with roof
Purple snakes with cube
Purple slabs with bigger slab on top
Which of these correspond to a service that does NOT contain the word "Code"? (select all that apply)
1 point
Hollow cube
Stacked rectangles against a wall
Two brackets
Four brackets
Jenga
Columns
What color is the AWS S3 icon?
1 point
Red
Orange
Yellow
Green
Blue
Purple
Grey
What service is this icon for?
1 point
What service is this icon for?
1 point
What service is this icon for?
1 point
Which icon does not belong to the same family of services as the others?
1 point
Three hollow squares
Letter with sideways pyramid
Broken "E"
Speech bubbles
Which icon corresponds to which service?
5 points
Top Left
Bottom Left
Middle
Bottom Right
Top Right
MediaConvert
MediaLive
MediaPackage
MediaStore
MediaTailor
Evil extra credit questions
If you're a true AWS expert, you should have no problem answering these.
Which one of these is the Route 53 icon?
0 points
Pole with two offset rectangles
Pole with two slightly less offset rectangles
Pole with two lower offset rectangles
Pole with two reverse offset rectangles
How many cuboids does the Trusted Advisor icon have?
0 points
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8+
Which FOUR of these services share the same icon in the AWS Console?
0 points
IoT 1-Click
IoT Analytics
IoT Core
IoT Device Defender
IoT Device Management
What color is the Node.js SDK icon?
0 points
Arterial blood red
Dried arterial blood red
Discolored cantaloupe yellow
Lint stuck in your bellybutton blue
Deep underwater ocean blue
Forest summer photo green
Slightly but not too radioactive green
Cheap supermarket lime green
Boring grey
Which service shares an icon with Trusted Advisor but is grey?
0 points
(verification I'm HN @elfakyn / reddit @sidhe_elfakyn / GH @elfakyn)
