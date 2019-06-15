Point / Counter-Point July 2019
Construction of Polar Park, future home of the Worcester Red Sox, is scheduled to begin this summer. Meanwhile, the city and the labor coalition have been meeting, and are in the process of hammering out a community benefits agreement. Should a CBA ensure local labor hiring? Tell us in up to 50 words.
* Required
Email address
*
First name
*
Last name
*
Town/City
*
Street address
*
Contact number
*
Should a CBA ensure local labor hiring?
*
Submit
Never submit passwords through Google Forms.
This content is neither created nor endorsed by Google. -
Terms of Service
Forms