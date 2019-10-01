Register to attend a LIVE broadcast with Princess in Black authors Shannon and Dean Hale and illustrator LeUyen Pham!
Virtual Author Videoconference Program
New York Times-bestselling authors
Shannon and Dean Hale with illustrator LeUyen Pham
Monday, December 2, 2019 at 9:00 AM PDT, 12:00 Noon EDT
This event is brought to you in partnership with Candlewick Press and KLCS-TV, the Los Angeles Unified School District’s PBS Affiliate
To participate in our live program from your home, school, or library, you may connect through an Internet connected device with a web browser. Consider using a larger display depending on your anticipated audience size. Questions may be directed to
timdevlin2@gmail.com
