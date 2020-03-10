Sandell Morse Book Launch RSVP
Thanks for your interest in this online event on Friday, May 1 at 7 PM. Please RSVP below, and we'll send you a link to the event on Zoom on the morning of 5/1. We will not share your email address.
Email address *
Verify your email address: *
Your answer
Your name: *
Your answer
How many of you will there be? *
Submit
Never submit passwords through Google Forms.
This form was created inside of Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. Report Abuse
Google Forms