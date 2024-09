The EAB Media Group Community Grant Program accepts grant applications for matching radio advertising up to $20,000 from municipalities, counties, and non-profit organizations with a valid 501(c)(3) status in Arkansas.

The amount of advertising you receive must be matched by your non-profit organization, municipality, or county.

Blackout dates for using matching grant advertising are Nov. 15 through Dec. 25.

Purchased advertising will be scheduled Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and matching grant advertising will be scheduled Monday through Sunday, 6 a.m. to midnight.

EAB Media Group accepts grant requests on a rolling cycle. This means that you can apply when your project is ready.

This gives EAB staff adequate time to research your application and ask any follow-up questions. An EAB Account Executive will be your point of contact throughout the process.