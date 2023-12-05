JavaScript isn't enabled in your browser, so this file can't be opened. Enable and reload.
2023 In Wargaming
We're wrapping up 2023 and what to know how your wargaming was this year
There are 16 main questions in 4 sections ~ 9 of them are required
Note that in section 2 we ask you to paste in some URLs from
Boardgamegeek.com
(4 questions in this first section, all required)
Sign in to Google
to save your progress.
Learn more
* Indicates required question
Where did you find out about this survey?
*
Choose
Armchair Dragoons
Ardwulf's Lair
Moe's Game Table
Beyond Solitaire
Other wargaming YouTube channel
Georgetown University Wargaming Society
Fight Club
Shared on Twitter
Shared on Mastodon
Shared on Threads
Shared in a wargaming group on Facebook
Shared on Facebook (not a wargaming group)
Discord community
Other social media
Boardgamegeek
Consimworld
PaxSims
Other
Overall, did you play more in 2023 than the previous year?
*
Choose
Yes, played a lot more
Yes, played more, but not a lot
No, didn't play as much, but it was close
No, I didn't play nearly as much as last year
Thinking about how many different games you played compared to last year, as well as the overall time spent wargaming...
*
Choose
More of both than in 2022
Played fewer different titles, but still got more time than last year
Played more titles, but didn't get as much overall time as 2022
Less of both than last year
Overall, did you buy more games than last year?
*
Choose
A lot more than 2022
More, but not by a lot
Not quite as many as last year
Way fewer games than in 2022
Next
Page 1 of 5
Clear form
Never submit passwords through Google Forms.
This content is neither created nor endorsed by Google.
Report Abuse
-
Terms of Service
-
Privacy Policy
Forms