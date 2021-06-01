2020 Charles S. Roberts Awards Ballot
List up to 3 wargame titles or wargame related publications/articles or individuals per category on separate lines.
No game, publication/article or individual can be submitted more than once per category.
If more than 3 entries are listed, only the first 3 will be accepted.
Games, publications, articles must be published in calendar year 2020.
Voters may wish to consult with publishers or access game information on
https://www.boardgamegeek.com
to verify a game was published in 2020. Eligibility for games will be at discretion of the CSR Board of Governors if there is a discrepancy on publication dates.
Nominees for the Amateur and Print & Play categories may not be in the process of, been announced for publication, or crowdfunded during the award period.
Ineligible and illegible nominations will be discarded at the CSR committee's discretion.
For more information and category definitions, go to
https://charlieawards.wordpress.com/charter
Ballots must be submitted July 31, 2021 11:59 PM Pacific Time
