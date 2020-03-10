What are your questions about the novel coronavirus pandemic?
PBS NewsHour wants to hear your questions about how COVID-19 is affecting you, your community and your workplace as part of our reporting about the virus and how it is spreading around the world. Please answer our questions by using this form below.
Your responses will be shared with PBS NewsHour staff, and we may use them on PBS NewsHour's broadcast, online and social media platforms. A producer or reporter from our team may be in touch with you.
* Required
What questions do you have about COVID-19?
Your answer
What would you like to ask a health professional about COVID-19?
Your answer
What questions do you have about how COVID-19 is affecting the economy or your personal finances?
Your answer
What questions do you have about how COVID-19 is affecting your workplace?
Your answer
What questions do you have about the U.S. response to COVID-19?
Your answer
Please tell us a little bit about yourself: What is your name?
Your answer
Which city and state do you live in?
Your answer
What is your gender and race/ethnicity?
Your answer
From where did you access this questionnaire?
*
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
PBS NewsHour website
PBS NewsHour email newsletter
Other:
What is your local PBS station?
Your answer
A producer may want to contact you to hear more about your story or the questions you want to ask. Would you like to be contacted?
Yes
No
If yes, what is your preferred email address and phone number?
Your answer
Submit
Never submit passwords through Google Forms.
This content is neither created nor endorsed by Google.
Report Abuse
-
Terms of Service
-
Privacy Policy
Forms