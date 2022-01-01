ET Online Survey: Top talking points ahead of another pandemic Budget
It's time for another pandemic budget. While the impact of the third wave is expected to be shorter-lived, the stimulus firepower at the govt's disposal is also much diminished. All in all, where does the economy stand? Answer these questions & tell us what you think.
How is the farm law fiasco likely to impact Modi govt's reform agenda?
How well has the government managed economic recovery after the second wave?
What is the biggest hindrance to economic recovery?
The next big booster for the economy will be
What should govt's biggest focus be in the Budget?
How should India deal with cryptocurrencies?
How do you view the current jobs situation in India?
Will the spectre of high inflation continue for India in 2022?
Is healthcare sector ready to tackle Omicron?
