Are you shifting from mutual funds to shares?
Retail participation in stock markets has increased even as equity mutual funds have seen heavy outflows. Tell us more about where you are putting your money and why.
* Required
Have you recently switched from equity mutual funds to direct stock investments?
*
Yes, stopped mutual fund investments to invest in shares
No, investing more in shares now but continue to invest through MFs
Invest only in shares
Invest only through mutual funds
Next
Never submit passwords through Google Forms.
This content is neither created nor endorsed by Google.
Report Abuse
-
Terms of Service
-
Privacy Policy
Forms