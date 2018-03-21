1968 Chicago riots: Share your story
On April 5, 1968, one day after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, thousands took to the Chicago streets, hundreds of businesses and homes were set ablaze and the flames and smoke from rioting on Chicago’s West Side could be seen for miles. The National Guard and Chicago Police Department were encouraged to use force to quell the violence. In the end, nine people were killed, 200 injured and 2,500 arrested and the city, forever changed. Do you have memories from those pivotal days? We'd love to hear your stories. Please share them below.
* Required
Your name
*
Your answer
Your email
*
Your answer
City, State
Your answer
Phone
Your answer
What is your memory about? Please share the details of your experience.
Your answer
Do you have a photo, voice memo or video you'd like to share?
Yes
No
A note: By sharing a story, photo, audio or video clip, you're giving the Chicago Tribune permission to edit and publish your response, including your voice, on any platform.
Submit
Never submit passwords through Google Forms.
This content is neither created nor endorsed by Google.
Report Abuse
-
Terms of Service
-
Additional Terms
Forms