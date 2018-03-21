1968 Chicago riots: Share your story

On April 5, 1968, one day after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, thousands took to the Chicago streets, hundreds of businesses and homes were set ablaze and the flames and smoke from rioting on Chicago’s West Side could be seen for miles. The National Guard and Chicago Police Department were encouraged to use force to quell the violence. In the end, nine people were killed, 200 injured and 2,500 arrested and the city, forever changed. Do you have memories from those pivotal days? We'd love to hear your stories. Please share them below.

* Required