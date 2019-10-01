Budget 2020 Survey: The mood of the nation
As February 1 draws near, hope and fear make for a complex interplay in a nation caught in the worst downturn in recent memory. Will the FM deliver? Take this survey. Tell us what you think...
1. What is the one move that can make Budget 2020 a super hit?
Personal income tax cut
A fix for the job crisis
More farm freebies
A divestment gamechanger
2. What is the biggest factor holding the economy back in Modi's 2nd stint?
Fiscal deficit phobia
Global trade turmoil
Shoddy divestment plan
A case of wrong priorities
3. Which could be the best budgetary option to get a grip on fiscal deficit?
Sell off more public firms
Broaden tax base by rejigging slabs
Reduce subsidy outgo
Cut bonus, LTC, etc.
4. What should FM Sitharaman prioritise this time, above all else?
Jobs
Exports
Financials
Infrastructure
5. What has been the biggest dampener under Modi Govt 2.0?
Sops only for low-income groups
No cut so far in income tax
The delay in streamlining GST
No urgency to sell sick PSUs
6. Is it time India accepted that around 5% GDP growth is the new normal?
Yes. Heady days are over
No. There is more steam left
Depends on the reform trajectory
Too early to tell
7. Is there any hope left for a quick turnaround of the economy?
Yes. Budget holds the key
No. All hopes have faded
Yes, but radical changes needed
Not until global turmoil ends
8. What are the chances of hitting the $5-trillion goal in 5 years?
Highly likely
It's a pipe dream
Yes, but it'll take longer
Not without radical reforms
9. What in your view should this budget's main focus be?
Growth at all costs
Setting realistic goals
Ending deficit fixation
Bridging trust deficit
10. What is the step that Budget 2020 must not take?
Relax fiscal deficit target
More sops to corporates
More freebies to farmers
Drag feet on sick PSUs
Submit
This form was created inside of Times Internet Ltd.
Forms