Grammy Flyaway 2019 Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

GRAMMY FLYAWAY 2019 CONTEST

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

1. Promotional Period: The Grammy Flyaway 2019 contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around Monday, January 14, 2019 on or about 12:00 am PT and ends at 11:59 PM PT on Sunday, January 27, 2019 (the “Promotional Period”).

2. Entry Deadline: The deadline to submit entries is Sunday, January 27, 2019 at 11:59pm PT.

3. Eligibility Restrictions: The Grammy Flyaway 2019 Contest* (the “Contest”) is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older, except employees of all Alpha Media stations, Aptivada and other Sponsors listed at the end of this document (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other television and radio stations in all Alpha Media Market Areas, and their affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective families or persons living in the same household. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited.

Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

Winner must sign all required waivers and participant releases.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

The Grammy Flyaway 2019 Contest will run on select Alpha Media stations and will also be known as:

KLSS Star 106 Grammy Flyaway KBFF Grammy Get Away KWEE WE Send you to the Grammy's KMKO Grammy Getaway KEEZ Grammy Getaway KRBI Grammy Getaway KYSM Grammy Getaway KAUS-AM KAUS Grammys Fly-Away KAUS-FM US Country's Night at the Grammys WGER Grammy Flyaway KLAK KLAK's 2019 Grammy's Flyaway KLIR GRAMMY FLYAWAY KKOT GRAMMY FLYAWAY KZEN GRAMMY FLYAWAY KMMX Win Your Way To The GRAMMYs KBTE Win Your Way To The GRAMMYs KFRX KFRXperience the Grammys KZKX KX96.9 Grammy Getaway KIAI-FM The Country Moose Grammy Flyaway WDLD-FM Grammy Getaway 2019 WIKZ MIX95.1's Grammy Getaway Flyaway! KGNC FM Grammy Flyaway Into 2019 KINK KINK's Grammy Getaway KUPL The Bull's Grammy Flyaway WXYK Win A Trip to the Grammy's WGBL Win A Trip to the Grammy's WCPR Win A Trip to the Grammy's KTFM Dana's Grammy Getaway WQBB-FM BOB's Grammy Flyaway WSSR Star 96.7 Grammy Getaway KMXS-FM 2019 Grammy Flyaway KXXK - FM KIX 95.3's Grammy Getaway KLKL The River's Grammy Flyaway! WSWT Grammy Flyaway WXCL Grammy Flyaway WNGY Grammy Flyaway WTLZ The Kiss Grammy Fly Out WDJX Makin' Grammy Moves WGZB Insta-Grammy WGHL Party Like an ALT Star WMJM Magic's Grammy Flyaway WXMA Jack's Grammy Getaway WFLS Grammy Flyaway WWUZ Grammy Flyaway WVBX Grammy Flyaway KEZR Win A Trip To The Grammys KOOI Jack'n the Grammy's KKUS Flyaway Getaway to the Grammy's KOYE Invade los Grammy's KYKX Hey KYKX, Take Me to the Grammy's WARQ Grammy Guestlist WWDM "Gram on it" Grammy Flyaway WHXT "Doing it for Gram"...Grammy Flyaway KDES-FM The Bull's Grammy getaway KKUU-FM U-92 Grammy Hookup KUIC Grammy Flyaway KKDV Grammy Flyaway KKIQ Grammy Flyaway

4. Entry Method: One random listener will be chosen and contacted via the phone number they submitted in the entry form at the end of the contest period and awarded the prize. If contact is made with the randomly chosen listener, they will be awarded the Grammy Flyaway 2019.

To participate in the Contest, you must enter the required information on the station’s website. On the station’s website enter via the Aptivada entry form. First enter through Email, Facebook, Twitter, or Google via the Aptivada platform. Submit the required information, which includes your first and last name, telephone number, address, city, state, zip code, and date of birth. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, or Google. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook, Twitter, and Google from any responsibility or liability for the Promotions administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook, Twitter, or Google.

Bonus entries can be acquired through the Aptivada platform by:

Share link through FB, Twitter, or email and a friend enters (+5 each)

(c) EACH PARTICIPANT WILL EARN 1 ENTRY FOR SUBMITTING THE REQUIRED INFORMATION. AN ADDITIONAL ENTRY WILL BE GIVEN EVERY DAY THE PARTICIPANT COMES BACK TO THE CONTEST PAGE AND ENTERS AGAIN. THIS GIVES EACH PARTICIPANT THE OPPORTUNITY FOR 14 ENTRIES TOTAL.

(d) Sponsors are not responsible for technical, internet, cell phone service and/or carrier issues or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website or online service, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.

By use of this website and by entering the Contest, you agree to the Station’s Website Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: http://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy.pdf. Entry deemed made by holder of phone number.

Sponsor is not responsible for internet/telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted transmissions or voicemails or other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or the rules.

(e) Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at

http://bit.ly/grammyflyaway2019rules If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsors reserve the right at their sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

.

5. Prizes: Flyaway for two to Los Angeles - February 9-11, 2019 to attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. Prize includes: Airfare for two, 2 night hotel stay for two, and two tickets to the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center. Approx. value: $3,000-$3,500 Winner is responsible for all ground transportation and meals.

WINNER AND GUEST ARE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE REQUISITE TRAVEL DOCUMENTATION OR VALID PASSPORTS AS NEEDED. WINNER MUST POSSESS A MAJOR CREDIT CARD FOR INCIDENTALS.

6. Odds of Winning:

Odd of winning are based on the total number of entries.

7. Winner Selection and Notification:

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

Winner will be randomly selected from the pool of participating qualifiers.

Winner will be notified by phone on Monday, January 28, 2019. Listener will be called three times in a five-minute window. If the listeners does not answer after three calls, the listener will forfeit the win and the next eligible qualifier will be called. This process will be repeated until an eligible qualifier is reached by phone.

All required documentation must be signed and submitted no later than January 31, 2019.

8. Conditions:

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.

b. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern.

c. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:

i. agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party;

ii. acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.

d. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, Alpha in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.

e. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the station conducting the Promotion, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. Alpha may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release.

f. The station conducting the Promotion, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station conducting the Promotion further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the station in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Alpha reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The station’s failure to enforce any term of these Official Rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the station conducting the Promotion, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

g. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Alpha’s control.

9. Official Rules and Winner List: To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “Grammy Flyaway 2019 Rules,” or “Grammy Flyaway 2019 Winner List” to Alpha Media, ATTN: Nikki Wilder, 331 Fulton St. 12th Floor, Peoria, IL 61602. All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.

10. Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy: The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: http://www.alphamediausa.com/terms-of-use/.

The Privacy Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located here:

http://www.alphamediausa.com/privacy-policy/